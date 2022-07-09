Pollard wary of 'fighter' Biggar's threat, grateful to have a lot of captains around him

Saturday's flyhalf battle in the second Test between the Boks and Wales is also, neatly, the battle of the captains.

Handre Pollard is fully aware of the challenge posed by counterpart Dan Biggar, who was a big presence at Loftus and remains a "fighter".

In contrast, Pollard will be allowed to still play his natural game because he has various other captains around him as teammates.

Saturday's flyhalf battle between Handre Pollard and Dan Biggar won't just be a battle of tactical wits, but two leaders at the forefront.

Indeed, the second Test between the Springboks and Wales at the Free State Stadium neatly features both No 10s being the designated captains.

Earlier in the week, national coach Jacques Nienaber said that Pollard, who becomes South Africa's 64th captain, is more methodical and detailed perhaps than the charismatic Siya Kolisi, an impression that seems accurate following Pollard's first media engagement as skipper.

In contrast, Biggar - a leading figure in the Dragons seriously discomforting the Bok at Loftus last week - is an imposing and vocal presence.

And Pollard expects nothing less.

"Dan's a great player. He's got major experience and he's an absolute fighter," said the Bok flyhalf.

"He's one of the tougher flyhalves out there and you could see it last week in the way he led his team. He won't go away. Dan's an inspirational figure for his team, in the way he plays and he motivates his side.

"It's up to us to get stuck into him as best we can. But that's really all we can do. The rest of the time, we need to take it play-by-play and focus on ourselves."

Teams: South Africa 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Thomas du Toit Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse Wales 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Dan Biggar (captain), 9 Kieran Hardy, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Tommy Reffell, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Adam Beard, 4 Will Rowlands, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ryan Elias, 1 Gareth Thomas Substitutes: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Josh Adams

Pollard's expected more measured approach isn't simply down to him being a more methodical thinker but is also influenced by the fact that he has a former national skipper in Eben Etzebeth alongside him as well as two franchise captains in Thomas du Toit and Marcell Coetzee.

Importantly, it allows him to juggle his positional and leadership responsibilities more easily.

"We've always had a collective approach to leadership," said Pollard.

"South Africans tend to enjoy their forwards as captains (laughs) just for the 'presence' and physical part of it. The guys I've got with me are at the front in the pack and will take ownership there.

"So honestly, I don't really think anything is going to change fundamentally when it comes to me. I'll still play my game and manage things as best I can from flyhalf. I'll speak to the referee also every now and then.

"But it's not a big change of way. We've dealt with it in a certain way and it's just a different person in the seat this week."

Kick-off is at 17:05.



