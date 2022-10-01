01 Oct

Pollard's Leicester debut lasts less than 30 minutes after Bok pivot hobbles off injured

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Handre Pollard. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard's Leicester Tigers debut in an England Premiership match against Saracens lasted barely 30 minutes after he went off injured on Saturday.

Pollard left the Bok camp in Australia during the Rugby Championship due to a knee injury and he again limped off after 27 minutes.

Leicester succumbed 51-18 in the game.

The good news for Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber was that Damian Willemse, who slotted at 10 during the Rugby Championship, was fully fit enough to feature for the Stormers at No 12 against Edinburgh.

The Boks were forced to use veteran Frans Steyn against Argentina in Durban, who was unconvincing in his first start for the Boks in the role in 14 years, after Willemse suffered a head injury in Buenos Aires. 

The extent of Pollard's injury is not yet known, but he now becomes a doubt for the Springboks' end-of-year European tour.  

