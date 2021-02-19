Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Possible avenue emerges for Aphiwe Dyantyi to appeal doping ban

Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi scores a try during the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on 18 August 2018.
Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi scores a try during the Rugby Championship against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on 18 August 2018.
Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
  • South African Institute for Drug Free Sport chief executive officer Khalid Galant said there was nothing wrong with former Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.
  • Dyantyi was handed a four-year ban for testing positive for three prohibited substances.
  • Dyantyi's status as an international athlete at the time of his testing means he can bypass a national appeals process and go straight to CAS. 

South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) chief executive officer Khalid Galant said there was nothing untoward with former Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi approaching the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland to appeal his four-year doping ban.

The 26-year-old Dyantyi tested positive for three banned substances and was suspended in August 2019. His B-sample also came back with a positive test.

He was slapped with a four-year ban in December last year, but that ban was backdated to the date of his suspension.

Galant said Dyantyi had the CAS route available to him because of his status as an international athlete who fell under the jurisdiction of World Rugby at the time when he tested positive.

"It is normal procedure because of his stature as an international athlete. He doesn’t have to lodge his appeal on a national level. That’s how international rules are and international athletes have those rights. There’s nothing different or untoward about the appeal," Galant said.

"Anti-doping is never beyond reasonable doubt. It’s on the balance of probabilities and it depends on what the his papers are with regards to what he’s appealing against.

"He may be appealing the guilty finding, which is highly unlikely because he accepted the finding against him. He’s probably lodging against the length of the sanction or for a reduced sanction. However, his legal counsel should have the finer details."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Growing support for Australia to host Lions-Springboks series
Italy Six Nations trip 'dangerous' for Ireland coach Farrell
Duane out of 'Franchise Cup' as Bulls aim to further test depth
Read more on:
cassaidsdopingaphiwe dyantyijohannesburgrugby
loading... Live
Reds 27
Waratahs 7
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
41% - 12091 votes
Cricket
12% - 3607 votes
Football
19% - 5489 votes
Athletics
3% - 754 votes
Boxing
1% - 291 votes
Cycling
2% - 684 votes
Golf
5% - 1507 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2475 votes
Tennis
3% - 1023 votes
Water sports
1% - 265 votes
American sports
1% - 371 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 987 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo