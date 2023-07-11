Pragmatism over romanticism as Arendse heroics fail to prevent Boks going for tried and tested

Kurt-Lee Arendse hat-trick not enough to shift Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe from Bok starting XV.

Decision of team to face All Blacks communicated well in advance of Rugby Championship campaign.

Kolbe admits incumbents feeling heat from the likes of Arendse.

The Springbok coaches have been accused of taking the romance of the unexpected in sport with their attention to detail in the past, and few decisions underline that more than the non-selection of winger Kurt-Lee Arendse for Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against New Zealand.



Thanks to scoring a hat-trick in South Africa’s dominant 43-12 win in their tournament opener against Australia last weekend, the former Blitzboks star was assumed to have been one of the few players who had not been part of the advance party to New Zealand who had earned a start against the All Blacks.



But when Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber announced his squad for the Mt Smart Stadium clash Arendse, whose hat-trick pushed his tally of international tries to 10 from eight appearances, was nowhere to be found in the match day 23, with World Cup final starters Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe preferred.



It’s a decision that not only went a long way towards emphasising the fact that the Bok team to play the All Blacks was selected some time ago, the Bok coaches also went the horses for courses route by picking players who have done a job for them against the All Blacks before.



Nienaber confirmed during his press conference from Auckland that the team that will run out against New Zealand was telegraphed to the wider Bok squad.



"We were open with the players so they pretty much had a good idea of who would play in the [first two] test matches,” Nienaber explained. "We were pretty honest with them from the start, but the New Zealand side was also selected because of form and injuries to players.



"I'm not going to get into which players played themselves into the [New Zealand match]. What we wanted was to have a blend of guys who'd travelled early and guys who had played against Australia – guys that are battle-hardened and guys who are fresh."



Arendse fans might feel a little aggrieved at the horses for courses approach excluding him because he has scored in the only game he has played against the All Blacks, a match in which he also got red carded for a dangerous tackle on Beauden Barrett in Mbombela last year.



Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Duane Vermeulen, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok

But Nienaber wouldn't entertain the horses for courses idea to begin with: "The first thing is we need a squad to build momentum during and to try and win the Rugby Championship. We also need a squad for the two warm-up games against Wales and the All Blacks at Twickenham.

"We said it from the start there was no A and B side, the team we selected against Australia is a team we felt had the right mix to be competitive against Australia, the same thing goes with this one [for New Zealand].



"We weren't 100% sure how this team would pan out because of injuries, but the team we selected for this weekend is a team we feel can be competitive against a very good New Zealand side."



To the neutral the decision not to select Arendse in the starting line-up feels a little like the Bok management team kicking a decision they'll have to make sooner rather than later a little down the road because they can for the time being.



Arendse – with his scrum cap, pace, ability to step, bravery in defence and under the high ball – appears to be the nearest thing to a ready made replacement for Kolbe, while he has already proved that he can also play on Mapimpi's wing by scoring four of his tries on the left wing.



Kolbe admitted that the heat Arendse was bringing was keenly felt: "The nice thing about this group is we learn and push each other to get the best out of everyone. We just want to contribute where we can for the team to see the things we work on in training work out on game day.



"It raises the bar each and every time we get the opportunity to put on the green and gold jersey."



Kick-off is at 09:05.



