Pumas fullback cops 2-week ban for aerial collision with Bok No 9 Williams

Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia has received a two-week ban for colliding with Bok scrumhalf Grant Williams in last weekend's Test at Ellis Park.

Williams was knocked out cold but Irish referee Andrew Brace felt there was no foul play.

Sanzaar, however, subsequently cited the player and he will miss Saturday's clash against the Boks in Buenos Aires.

Arguably the biggest talking point of the Test happened as early as 10 seconds when Williams was knocked out cold when colliding with the Pumas No 15.

Williams had fielded the kick-off before his clearing kick was charged down by Cruz Mallia, who in the process collided with the Bok No 9.

Williams was stretchered off and it caused a long delay before the match restarted.

Despite complaints by the Boks, Irish referee Andrew Brace said it was a legitimate charge down and just an unfortunate rugby incident.

However, southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar cited Cruz Mallia and he was found guilty by a disciplinary panel on Friday.

The ban, though, is only a "low-range entry point of two weeks".

The Sanzaar judicial committee of Nigel Hampton KC (chairman), David Croft and Ofisa Tonu'u assessed the case.