Pumas fullback cops 2-week ban for aerial collision with Bok No 9 Williams

- Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia has received a two-week ban for colliding with Bok scrumhalf Grant Williams in last weekend's Test at Ellis Park.
- Williams was knocked out cold but Irish referee Andrew Brace felt there was no foul play.
- Sanzaar, however, subsequently cited the player and he will miss Saturday's clash against the Boks in Buenos Aires.
Argentina fullback Juan Cruz Mallia has received a two-week suspension for his aerial challenge on Springbok scrumhalf Grant Williams in last Saturday's Rugby Championship encounter in Johannesburg.
Arguably the biggest talking point of the Test happened as early as 10 seconds when Williams was knocked out cold when colliding with the Pumas No 15.
5 talking points | Springboks v Argentina: Did Pumas fullback deserve red for Williams collision?
Williams had fielded the kick-off before his clearing kick was charged down by Cruz Mallia, who in the process collided with the Bok No 9.
Williams was stretchered off and it caused a long delay before the match restarted.
Despite complaints by the Boks, Irish referee Andrew Brace said it was a legitimate charge down and just an unfortunate rugby incident.
However, southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar cited Cruz Mallia and he was found guilty by a disciplinary panel on Friday.
The ban, though, is only a "low-range entry point of two weeks".
Por esta jugada ante a Grant Williams, Juan Cruz Mallía fue citado a declarar por el Comité de Revisión de Infracciones de SANZAAR.#PUMASxESPN pic.twitter.com/hrzcS9UNSe— ScrumRugby (@ScrumESPN) July 31, 2023
The Sanzaar judicial committee of Nigel Hampton KC (chairman), David Croft and Ofisa Tonu'u assessed the case.
In his finding, Hampton ruled: "Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player, the Argentinian coach and the match referee, as well as submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the citing under Law 9.11.
"With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee considered the act of foul play was reckless, with a high degree of danger and had a considerable impact on the victim player.
"The Committee considered all relevant factors of World Rugby's Head Contact Process and sanctioning table, but given the evidence from both the referee and the coach as to how successful charge downs of kicks are viewed by match officials and as to how coaching of players is conducted as a consequence, the Committee decided that a mid-range sanction would be wholly disproportionate to the player's fault and that the foul play merited a low-range entry point of two weeks."
Cruz Mallia has subsequently been suspended from all forms of the game for two weeks, up to and including 18 August.
This means he misses Saturday's Test between Argentina and South Africa in Buenos Aires.
Kick-off is at 21:10 (SA time).
Teams:
Argentina
15 Martin Bogado, 14 Emiliano Boffelli, 13 Lucio Cinti, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Santiago Carreras, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Santiago Grondona, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Pedro Rubiolo, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2 Julian Montoya (captain) 1 Thomas Gallo
Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Joel Sclavi, 18 Eduardo Bello, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Facundo Isa, 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Matias Moroni
South Africa
15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi (captain), 1 Trevor Nyakane
Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Jesse Kriel 23 Kurt-Lee Arendse