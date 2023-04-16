Race to replace Neinaber: Swys backs Stick to be next Springbok head coach

Former Springbok assistant coach Swys de Bruin has backed current Bok assistant Mzwandile Stick to take over from Jacques Nienaber at the end of the Rugby World Cup in France later this year.

SA Rugby on Saturday confirmed that Springbok head coach Nienaber was headed to Irish giants Leinster at the close of SA’s World Cup title defence.

The announcement has now sparked the race to replace Nienaber, who won the 2019 Rugby World Cup with Stick as part of director of rugby Rassie Erasmus’ coaching team.

De Bruin, who was also part of the Erasmus coaching contingent until just before the Japan tournament, said Stick would benefit from having Erasmus remaining in the director's role to guide him, as he did Nienaber.

READ | Nienaber departure: Leinster patient in wait for Springbok coach's tenure end after RWC

"If you ask me now, I have to honestly say to you, Stick has got to come into recognition sometime," said De Bruin during his rugby match analysis on SuperSport on Saturday.

"He’s been with them for a long time, with Rassie there. Rassie can still give him direction.

"Stick was the captain of the Sevens. He knows the culture and the values of the Springboks better than anyone.

"Maybe it’s time for an in-house guy to take over or come with a surprise? The beauty about our game is that you never know."

SA Rugby confirmed that Erasmus was contracted to them until 2025.