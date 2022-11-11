46m ago

add bookmark

Rassie backs Kwagga to shine at No 8 as Wiese misses France Test

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Kwagga Smith was the logical choice to replace Jasper Wiese at number eight for Saturday's Test against France.
  • Wiese withdraw from match-day 23 because of a head injury assessment protocol.
  • Deon Fourie was named as the replacement loose forward on the bench.

In Toulon

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Kwagga Smith received the nod at number eight ahead of Evan Roos for Saturday's Test against France in Marseille because of his "form and adaptability".

Smith, who had an excellent second half against Ireland in Dublin last week, was drafted into the starting line-up after Jasper Wiese withdraw due to a concussion issue.

LIVE | On tour with the Springboks: Late change for SA as Smith set to start vs France

Erasmus said Smith covers several positions in the backrow, with the same being applicable to Deon Fourie, who has been drafted into the bench to fill Smith's place.

"It is a matter of opinion because Kwagga is also a number eight and he has done well for us in the position," Erasmus told reporters on Friday.

"When we train, he's definitely our second choice eight. When Duane was involved and it was touch and go for him, Kwagga covered the position.

"We hoped that Jasper could pass the criteria from a head injury assessment rule perspective and I think we were one of the first countries that were informed of how to deal with the new protocol," he continued.

"We were hoping he was going to pass because he was looking really good, so with a late change like this one, a guy like Deon makes sense for us.

"He knows the French culture and has played against them a fair bit."

Teams

France

15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Anthony Jelonch; 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki; 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Substitutes: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Bastien Chalureau, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Deon Fourie 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

READ | Ex-Bok skipper Krige implores SA to score tries to spare kickers as ghosts of 2002 loom

Erasmus said Roos, who was the United Rugby Championship player of the season, has played well and will get an opportunity.

"Evan has been with us for a while and he deserves a chance somewhere," Erasmus said.

"However, we must not forget how well Deon has played for the Stormers and has only had two Test caps.

"Fourie is also a realistic option to take to the World Cup next year with his ability to cover two positions, so we did consider that."

Kick-off is at 22:00 (SA) time.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksirelandkwagga smithjasper wiesetoulonrugby
loading... Live
Titans 19/3
Western Province 328/10
View More
loading... Live
Limpopo 343/10
Mpumalanga 230/10 & 80/4
View More
loading... Live
North West 94/1
Knights 0
View More
loading... Live
Titans 19/3
Western Province 328/10
View More
loading... Live
Boland 332/10 & 169/5
Warriors 161/10
View More
Voting Booth
Should out of form Proteas captain Temba Bavuma be dropped for Thursday's T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No - He is our captain and dips in form happen to everyone.
22% - 1710 votes
Yes - Temba is nowhere right now and he needs to stand down if we are to have any chance of winning.
78% - 6066 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo