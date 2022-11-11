Rassie backs Kwagga to shine at No 8 as Wiese misses France Test

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Kwagga Smith was the logical choice to replace Jasper Wiese at number eight for Saturday's Test against France.



Wiese withdraw from match-day 23 because of a head injury assessment protocol.

Deon Fourie was named as the replacement loose forward on the bench.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Kwagga Smith received the nod at number eight ahead of Evan Roos for Saturday's Test against France in Marseille because of his "form and adaptability".

Smith, who had an excellent second half against Ireland in Dublin last week, was drafted into the starting line-up after Jasper Wiese withdraw due to a concussion issue.

Erasmus said Smith covers several positions in the backrow, with the same being applicable to Deon Fourie, who has been drafted into the bench to fill Smith's place.

"It is a matter of opinion because Kwagga is also a number eight and he has done well for us in the position," Erasmus told reporters on Friday.

"When we train, he's definitely our second choice eight. When Duane was involved and it was touch and go for him, Kwagga covered the position.

"We hoped that Jasper could pass the criteria from a head injury assessment rule perspective and I think we were one of the first countries that were informed of how to deal with the new protocol," he continued.

"We were hoping he was going to pass because he was looking really good, so with a late change like this one, a guy like Deon makes sense for us.

"He knows the French culture and has played against them a fair bit."

Teams France 15 Thomas Ramos; 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana; 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (captain); 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Charles Ollivon, 6 Anthony Jelonch; 5 Thibaud Flament, 4 Cameron Woki; 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille Substitutes: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Bastien Chalureau, 21 Sekou Macalou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Matthieu Jalibert South Africa 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Deon Fourie 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Makazole Mapimpi

Erasmus said Roos, who was the United Rugby Championship player of the season, has played well and will get an opportunity.

"Evan has been with us for a while and he deserves a chance somewhere," Erasmus said.

"However, we must not forget how well Deon has played for the Stormers and has only had two Test caps.

"Fourie is also a realistic option to take to the World Cup next year with his ability to cover two positions, so we did consider that."

Kick-off is at 22:00 (SA) time.



