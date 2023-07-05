Rassie bats back suggestion that Springboks' split squad is 'disrespecting' Wallabies

Rassie Erasmus insists that the Springboks have not disrespected Eddie Jones' Wallabies in sending part of their squad to New Zealand in advance.

He says it's a way to maintain the integrity of the Rugby Championship because SA can now properly challenge the All Blacks next week without the threat of jetlag.

Wallaby stalwart Reece Hodge noted that the Boks' depth is so vast that they can't be accused of taking the visitors lightly.

While the question seemed to come as a surprise, Rassie Erasmus politely batted back a suggestion that the Springboks were disrespecting the Wallabies through their split squad selection strategy ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship opener at Loftus.

National coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday announced a combination shorn of a few first-choice options, a group of 13 men who have travelled to New Zealand in advance in a bid to be primed for next week's Test in Auckland.

Yet the presence of players of the calibre of Lukhanyo Am, Frans Malherbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit certainly doesn't suggest the Boks have picked a B-team to face Eddie Jones and his troops.

Kolisi headlines group going to New Zealand early Captain Siya Kolisi was among 12 Springboks who left South Africa for New Zealand on Tuesday, even though a knee injury will prevent him facing the All Blacks on July 15.



The early arrivals will include five backs - wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi, centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk.



There will initially be six fit forwards as well - hooker Malcolm Marx, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, and a back-row trio of Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert and Jean-Luc du Preez.



Jasper Wiese, expected to be the first choice No. 8 at the World Cup ahead of veteran Duane Vermeulen, will fly to New Zealand later this week after the birth of his child on Monday.



Originally, the advance party also included loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff, but he has been held back in case Ox Nche is ruled out of the Australia Test due to a chest injury. - AFP



"I can tell you we don’t disrespect them - that is why we are only letting the guys fly across [on Tuesday] and [on Wednesday] because we want proper preparation. We have been preparing for three weeks for Australia," said Erasmus, the national director of rugby.

"It's more respect for the competition and not a lack of respect for Australia. We wouldn't have a chance against New Zealand if we arrive there on a Tuesday [next week], have one training session, and play them after a side like Australia.



"I'm pretty sure it will be a very competitive match on Saturday and Eddie will get that."

However, that argument merely seemed to pique the interest of the small Australian media contingent, who then pondered why Jones wouldn't be following the same recipe as the Boks.

Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Jean Kleyn, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche/Steven Kisthoff Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse

"I can’t talk for them, but I do know they have two home games in Australia and we don’t - we fly to New Zealand and then we come back here. It is a bit of a difference,” said Erasmus.

South Africa's strategy is hardly a new one as they adopted the same approach in 2019 ahead of that year's showpiece in Japan, assembling two different combinations in two weeks.

It certainly worked as the Aussies were beaten 35-17 at Ellis Park, while the trip to Wellington earned the Boks a thrilling 16-all draw.

Interestingly, dependable Wallaby utility back Reece Hodge deviated from the narrative to highlight that South Africa arguably have the luxury of rotating without necessarily undermining their punch.

"They have the luxury of four or five or six guys in every position. Make no mistake, it's a very high-quality team and it's going to be a massive test for us," he said.



"They're going to be coming out firing in their first home test of the year so we don't really expect too much different there in terms of selection."

Kick-off is at 17:05.



