Rassie confirms official documentary will come soon: 'Flawless people give it a skip'

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that his SuperSport documentary will be 'coming soon'.

Erasmus has been working with SuperSport for the past year and took to Twitter on Friday, stating that his 'official' documentary will be broadcast soon.

"The way I see it, there are two kinds of South Africans - the ones trying to break the country and the ones trying to build it," wrote Erasmus.

"The official Rassie documentary is coming soon on SuperSport TV. I suggest flawless people give it a skip!"

Erasmus is officially allowed to attend Springbok Tests again after his World Rugby ban ended at the end of September.

The former Springbok was banned from all rugby-related activities and any match-day activity by World Rugby after a video emerged of Erasmus criticising the performance of Australian referee, Nic Berry, during last year's British & Irish Lions series.

The 62-minute video also led to his employers getting fined £20 000 and issued a warning.

Erasmus coached the Springboks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title and was also featured in SuperSport's award-winning Chasing the Sun, which captured South Africa's historic journey in Japan.

The Boks' next assignment will be against Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 5 November, which is coincidentally Erasmus' 50th birthday.

