Rassie Erasmus as England coach? Here's why it's unlikely

Compiled by Craig Taylor
SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
  • Reports out of England suggest that it's unlikely that the RFU will appoint a non-English coach to replace Eddie Jones.
  • Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, was a name being mentioned as a possible replacement for Jones.
  • Erasmus coached the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2019.

Over the past few months, there have been whispers that Rassie Erasmus might be in the running to become England head coach.

Reports coming out of England over the weekend, however, suggest otherwise.

On Sunday, various British media outlets including, Sky Sports, quoted Rugby Football Union (RFU) boss Bill Sweeney as saying that an English successor to current coach Eddie Jones was preferable. 

That would obviously rule out Erasmus, but also Warren Gatland, another name that's done the rounds.

"We believe we've got such a wealth of English coaches in the game," Sweeney said on Saturday.

"As a leading rugby nation, we should be developing English coaches and an English style of play.

"That should be long-term, and therefore, the preference would be to have an English set-up as far as I'm concerned," he added.

Erasmus, the current director of rugby at SA Rugby, was responsible for a complete U-turn in the fortunes of the Springboks.

After a difficult few years under then-coach Allister Coetzee, Erasmus took over the national side in March 2018, and he famously coached the team to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title in Japan. 

He was succeeded by Jacques Nienaber in 2020. 


