1h ago

Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby set to face the music as official hearing date confirmed

Sport24 staff
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)

The drawn-out saga between Rassie Erasmus and World Rugby is set to come to a head at the end of October.

Erasmus and SA Rugby were formally charged by the world governing body after the Springbok director of rugby produced an hour-long video criticising match officials following the British and Irish Lions' 22-17 win over South Africa in the first test of the series.

In a statement released on Thursday, World Rugby confirmed that the misconduct hearings will take place over the weekend of 30-31 October.

It will be chaired by Independent Judicial Panel Chairman Christopher Quinlan QC and the panel will include Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika, both of New Zealand.

Read the full World Rugby statement below:

"Independent Judicial Panel Chairman Christopher Quinlan QC has confirmed that the Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby misconduct hearing will take place over the weekend of 30-31 October.

Quinlan will chair the panel alongside Nigel Hampton QC (New Zealand) and Judge Mike Mika (New Zealand).

Following the provision of detailed written submissions and evidence from Mr Erasmus, SA Rugby and World Rugby, a request was received from SA Rugby and Mr Erasmus for an oral hearing, which has been granted. The hearing date, set in consultation with the parties, is the earliest possible date taking into account previous commitments of all parties, participants and the multiple time zones involved.

The independent disciplinary committee will publish a full written decision following the completion of the entire proceedings."

