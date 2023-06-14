23m ago

Rassie Erasmus sidesteps Johnny Sexton referee drama: 'I'd rather keep quiet'

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Johnny Sexton looks dejected following Leinster’s Champions Cup final loss to La Rochelle in Dublin on 20 May 2023. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
  • SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has stayed clear of commenting on Johnny Sexton's impending disciplinary process.
  • Sexton stands accused of allegedly swearing at South African referee Jaco Peyper in the Champions Cup final.
  • Erasmus has also had his brushes with World Rugby when it comes to match officials.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said it wasn't his place to comment on the impending disciplinary processes that Ireland captain Johnny Sexton may have to deal with following last month's Champions Cup final in Dublin.

Rapport newspaper reported that Leinster club captain Sexton swore at South African referee Jaco Peyper after the game. Leinster squandered a 17-0 lead to lose 27-26 to La Rochelle.

English publication City. A.M reported this week that Sexton was given a misconduct letter by European Rugby chiefs where he's accused of three counts of misconduct.

READ | 24-week ban for Johnny Sexton after foul-mouthed rant at SA ref Peyper?

The publication further reported that Sexton faces a minimum 12-week ban that could rule him out of the World Cup.

Erasmus, who has also had his brushes with World Rugby over officiating issues, chose to stay clear of the matter, saying they've been working hard to improve their relationship with the global governing body.

"My opinion wouldn't change anything and we're trying our best with every disciplinary process regulation that comes out of World Rugby," Erasmus said.

READ | Why Sharks signed Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi after four-year ban: 'We believe in second chances'

"We're really trying to build this relationship and getting to fully understand how they see and perceive things.

"We're trying to get things right and we're changing parts of our game to adapt to how the referees do certain things.

"I've put up my hands many times and said that's not how we can win a World Cup, and for me to comment on that matter will go against what we're trying to do.

"I'd rather keep quiet."

READ | Johnny Sexton hit with misconduct letter after F-bomb tirade at SA ref Peyper – report

The 37-year-old Sexton's World Cup future is crucial for Ireland, who are also drawn in South Africa's World Cup Pool B.

The teams will meet at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on 23 September, with Ireland having won their last two encounters against the Boks in Dublin.

However, the Paris game will be the first time Ireland and South Africa will have met in the World Cup, with Ireland having never advanced past the quarter-finals while the Boks have won the tournament three times since their belated entry in 1995.


sa rugbyspringboksheineken cham­pions cupworld cupjohnny sextonrassie erasmuspretoriarugby
