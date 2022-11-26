Rassie Erasmus, World Rugby hold talks over officiating amidst latest SA Rugby boss ban

Controversial SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus met World Rugby head honchos, CEO Alan Gilpin and director of rugby Phil Davies, regarding "recent events and match official communications in general" on Thursday.

SA Rugby released a statement on Saturday, hours before the Springboks faced England at Twickenham (19:30 kick-off SA time), saying that talks between the influential figures were geared towards "enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials".

"Views were exchanged resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions," the statement said.

"There was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials to ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players."

Erasmus is currently serving a two-game ban by World Rugby following his criticism of refereeing decisions during the ongoing European tour on Twitter.

This came mere weeks after he served a lengthier stadium ban that saw him return to Test match venues when the Boks faced Ireland on 5 November, only to be suspended again.

Erasmus and World Rugby were set for further talks following the grudge game between South Africa and England on Saturday.

Read the full statement below:

Further dialogue will continue after today’s final Springbok test of the year.