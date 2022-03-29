Rassie highlights benefits of Boks in England: 'R400m that doesn't have to come off our accounts'

Rassie Erasmus says it's not "stupid" to criticise SA Rugby for allowing the Boks to ply their trade abroad.

Erasmus says it saves SA Rugby in the region of R400 million.

He notes that it also allows young SA players to stake a claim on the local scene.



Rassie Erasmus says South African rugby is benefiting from having so many of its top players playing for English clubs.

In a wide-ranging column for the Daily Mail, Erasmus noted that the likes of Faf de Klerk playing regularly in the Premiership has not only benefited the Springboks, but hampered English players from coming through their system.

Erasmus believes South Africa's weak rand also discourages foreign players from coming here, which allows young local players to feature prominently on the domestic front.

"People say South Africa are stupid for allowing our players to leave. Is it stupid? Look at England, there are six or seven South African players taking the places of young English players at Premiership clubs," Erasmus wrote in the column.

"For us, it's wonderful. Among about 32 players we are looking at, they're probably earning R400 million that doesn't have to come off our accounts.

"Meanwhile, back in South Africa, we have the next South African lock coming through because there is no financial incentive for players to come here.

"Is it good for England that Faf de Klerk is starting ahead of Raffi Quirke at Sale? No. Is it good for South Africa? Yes, it works for us."

READ | What former Bok mentors told Rassie Erasmus after taking on head coach role

Erasmus, the current director of rugby at SA Rugby, was responsible for a complete U-turn in the fortunes of the Springboks.

After a difficult few years under then-coach Allister Coetzee, Erasmus took over the national side in March 2018, and he famously coached the team to the 2019 Rugby World Cup title in Japan.

He gave up the head coaching responsibilities to Jacques Nienaber in 2020.





