Rassie hits out at Twitter critics: 'Don't be a parasite. Lekka'

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has hit out at his critics after a series of tweets he posted made headlines.

Erasmus has been vocal on Twitter over the past two weeks as he's used the platform to highlight officiating discrepancies against the Springboks.

It followed South Africa's narrow defeats to Ireland (19-16) in Dublin and France (30-26) in Marseille.

After the Boks' latest demise to France, Erasmus launched a series of tweets accompanied by videos highlighting refereeing errors.

In his first tweet, Erasmus showed a replay of France fullback Thomas Ramos leading with his forearm to the head of Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe, which went unsanctioned.

The tweet also highlighted a debatable forward pass called against Willie le Roux late in the game. That decision by English referee Wayne Barnes put paid to any hopes of the Boks sneaking a late win.

I know guys and accept it, we really only have ourselves to blame as the French were awsome both on the field (players)and off the field (supporters)!! We just have to fix these fundamental errors like tackle technique and simple passing ????Sorry ???? we know ?? pic.twitter.com/hte6ggyXk9 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 12, 2022

Later, Erasmus added more tweets when he commented on the Deon Fourie yellow card and also France centre Gael Fickou running around a ruck to disrupt Bok replacement scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Deon copping a lot of flack for this yellow card, to be honest I also thought the Blue 16 detached and maul over, we just have to work harder and make sure we understand the rules correctly! Very costly ?? ! We deserve all the criticism!! Sorry ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/vyBTf5dUXO — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

This so clever by Fickou, the way he moves and presents himself on our side of the ruck has no influence on our speed of the ball from the ruck !! We can certainly learn from this !! Sorry ?????? pic.twitter.com/nCisruylk4 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

Erasmus also highlighted a scenario where Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was penalised for going off-side, only to show a scenario where the French weren't penalised for a similar transgression against De Klerk.

Both the ???? and ???? 9’s under immense pressure !! We just have to get that on side right!!Sorry ?????? pic.twitter.com/srzoaBjm89 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 13, 2022

Erasmus has copped flak for his tweets, with many pundits around the globe saying the Bok mentor should take the defeats on the chin.

Some are saying he's embarrassing himself and the Springboks, while there have also been suggestions that Erasmus only highlights refereeing errors made against his team and ignores potential errors in their favour.

Erasmus responded to those critics early on Tuesday morning, calling on those in disagreement to block or mute him.

He wrote (sic): "Guys please free to block or mute me, its really not a problem and better for our health!! Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you!! Also of you dont agree with my tweets please ignore them&dont use for click bate man, use your own tweets and stuff dont be a parasite Lekka."

Guys please free to block or mute me, its really not a problem and better for our health!! Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you!! Also of you dont agree with my tweets please ignore them&dont use for click bate man, use your own tweets and stuff dont be a parasite Lekka — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 14, 2022







