Rassie hits out at Twitter critics: 'Don't be a parasite. Lekka'

Herman Mostert
SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has hit out at his critics after a series of tweets he posted made headlines. 

Erasmus has been vocal on Twitter over the past two weeks as he's used the platform to highlight officiating discrepancies against the Springboks.

It followed South Africa's narrow defeats to Ireland (19-16) in Dublin and France (30-26) in Marseille.

After the Boks' latest demise to France, Erasmus launched a series of tweets accompanied by videos highlighting refereeing errors.

In his first tweet, Erasmus showed a replay of France fullback Thomas Ramos leading with his forearm to the head of Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe, which went unsanctioned.

The tweet also highlighted a debatable forward pass called against Willie le Roux late in the game. That decision by English referee Wayne Barnes put paid to any hopes of the Boks sneaking a late win.

Later, Erasmus added more tweets when he commented on the Deon Fourie yellow card and also France centre Gael Fickou running around a ruck to disrupt Bok replacement scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

Erasmus also highlighted a scenario where Bok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was penalised for going off-side, only to show a scenario where the French weren't penalised for a similar transgression against De Klerk.

Erasmus has copped flak for his tweets, with many pundits around the globe saying the Bok mentor should take the defeats on the chin.

Some are saying he's embarrassing himself and the Springboks, while there have also been suggestions that Erasmus only highlights refereeing errors made against his team and ignores potential errors in their favour.

Erasmus responded to those critics early on Tuesday morning, calling on those in disagreement to block or mute him.

He wrote (sic): "Guys please free to block or mute me, its really not a problem and better for our health!! Sorry if any of the tweets were offending you!! Also of you dont agree with my tweets please ignore them&dont use for click bate man, use your own tweets and stuff dont be a parasite Lekka."



