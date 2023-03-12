Rassie looks set to 'get his way' on Nigel Owens appointment

A decision on ref guru Nigel Owens joining the Springboks looks set to be confirmed on Monday.

SA Rugby's Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, will "get his way" on the appointment, a report indicates.

Nigel Owens has confirmed interest from the Boks but says "there's a lot" for him to consider.

Rassie Erasmus looks set to "get his way" with SA Rugby's executive committee to give the green light on bringing Welsh refereeing guru Nigel Owens on board to assist the Springboks.

Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that Erasmus will hear on Monday whether he can bring Owens on board for the Boks' World Cup campaign in France later this year.

However, it appears a done deal that SA Rugby will allow Erasmus to bring Owens on board.

"The coach (Erasmus) always gets his way," a source told the Afrikaans publication.

Another source added: "The Springboks are the very first priority for SA Rugby. Team management knows better than anyone in a committee room what the team needs most to succeed.

"When they have done their job and identified those individuals, proper processes will follow."

Erasmus told reporters in Stellenbosch on Wednesday that Owens would not only be working with the Springbok players, but also as the communication bridge between the Boks and World Rugby.

"We've tried in different ways. I've made some errors there, and I think there were some errors on both sides, but the Springboks and South Africa are much bigger than us having our scuffles and disagreeing with one another.

"There are a few other options, but Nigel was the first guy I was after when we had our first coach's planning meeting.

"Maybe we just don't understand this. Maybe we just don't have the insights of how these guys see us in the way we come across. I had a good discussion with him.

"We must take those things to the [SA Rugby] steering committee and get them approved, but I had a discussion with him and he explained his situation to me and I explained to him why, how and from when I think he can help us.

"He's obviously got some personal things that he has to sort out, but I think within the next week or two we will be knowing through the steering committee and also Nigel in his personal; capacity if that's a go-ahead or not.

"It would be great if it is," Erasmus said.

Owens confirms interest from Boks

Meanwhile, in a column for the Wales Online website, Owens addressed the matter of potentially joining the world champions.

He said Erasmus phoned him a few days after the rumours started surfacing of the interest from South Africa.

"Rassie Erasmus phoned me a few days later and indeed asked me if I'd be interested in returning to the Test arena and joining up with them in the summer as a law and strategy consultant.

"The role itself, as Rassie explained, would be nothing new for me. It would entail me being in South Africa with the squad, refereeing their contact sessions and helping them with their understanding of what they can and can't do on the field.

"I'd be giving feedback to World Rugby on behalf of South Africa, reviewing the game from a referee's point of view, flagging incidents the team may have a couple of questions about, or areas where we feel like they've been treated harshly.

"I told Rassie that I needed a week or so to think things through and that's where we've left it for now. I will go back to them when I've thought it over and then either negotiations will carry on from there or I will have to say I'm sorry and prioritise my other commitments.

"There's a lot for me to consider, but all I know for sure right now is that it won’t be an easy decision either way."



