Rassie recalls Kolisi captaincy decision: 'I lost a lot of friends when I made Siya captain'

Rassie Erasmus says it was a struggle getting people to believe in Siya Kolisi as Bok captain.

The SA Rugby director of rugby says there's "was a lot of nastiness" when he made Kolisi Bok captain in 2018.

Erasmus has opened up on the manner in which Australian referee dealt with Kolisi during last year's British & Irish Lions series.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has recalled the struggles he endured getting people to believe in Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus delved into last year’s British & Irish Lions series against the Springboks.

A major talking point from the series was when a video of Erasmus criticising the officiating was leaked to the media.

The 62-minute video, in which Erasmus highlights numerous refereeing errors following South Africa’s 22-17 loss in the series opener on 24 July, 2021, was leaked onto social media the following week and went viral.

Erasmus was later charged by World Rugby and banned from attending any matches for a year for his public criticism.

Part of Erasmus' complaints were that Australian referee Nic Berry and the other match officials were affording Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones more opportunity to speak than Kolisi.

In the Daily Mail interview, Erasmus also recalled "nasty" moments when he made Kolisi national captain back in 2018.

Warren Whiteley was the Bok captain at the time but his injured paved the way for a new Bok captain.

"Before the first Test I had a meeting with the match officials,” Erasmus said. “I explained to the referee that the Springboks had not played for two years since the World Cup and our captain Siya Kolisi would be up against a team with four international captains.

"I knew from experience how they intimidate referees, so I asked that he must give Siya the same respect as Alun Wyn Jones, to which he agreed. People outside of South Africa might not understand this fully but having a black Springbok captain is a flammable situation in our country.

"I lost a lot of friends when I made Siya captain. There was a lot of nastiness. Before the World Cup, my daughters’ friends’ parents would say, 'Tell that f****** father of yours to stop sucking up for a pay cheque.' People said it was political. The fight to get people to believe in Siya was a real struggle.

"I'm not saying Nic Berry is racist. Absolutely not. 100 percent. I actually think he is a cool guy. But when you are in a volatile country with 54 million black people and six million white people then you at least need a conversation. I didn't understand why Siya's messages weren’t getting through: do they think he’s an a**hole?"

