Rassie remembers fielding Hougaard's 'tough' kick-offs as he 'prays' for former Bok's recovery

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus recalled fielding former Bok flyhalf Derick Hougaard's kick-offs.

Loftus darling Hougaard is in critical condition at a Pretoria hospital as he battles respiratory pneumonia.

The twilight of Erasmus's playing career coincided with Hougaard's rise at the Bulls.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus provided an overdue and heartening reminder of Derick Hougaard's virtues as a former hot-shot flyhalf in the latter's darkest hour.

Hougaard, an eight-Test exponent and Bulls favourite, is currently in a coma and in critical condition at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria as he battles a severe bout of pneumonia.

The twilight of Erasmus' playing career coincided with Hougaard's rise at Loftus under Heyneke Meyer, where he actually played his last first-class game in 2004's Currie Cup final, a match where Hougaard was instrumental in ruining the Cheetahs' hope of a title with a composed performance.

"Hell, he's been a [Pretoria rugby legend]," Erasmus said at a Springbok media briefing in the capital on Tuesday.

"There were many times where I actually had to field his kick-offs. That first one was always hanging on the No 6 or No 7 flank and you had Bakkies Botha charging at you.

"He always made it tough for you as an opponent."

Erasmus pointed out the unfortunate irony of the diminutive but brave Hougaard on the playing field now lying helplessly on a hospital bed.

"To think he's now [struggling is very sad]. I'm not 100 percent familiar with his current battle, but it's a difficult situation."

Reaction from the broader local rugby fraternity on Hougaard's plight has been relatively muted for whatever reasons, but the Springboks, who pride themselves on their "Stronger Together" mantra as an inspirational team for all South Africans, sent their well-wishes to the 40-year-old and his family.

"We just hope he and his family are okay," he said.

'We can just pray and send our love to them."