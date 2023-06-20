29m ago

Share

Rassie remembers fielding Hougaard's 'tough' kick-offs as he 'prays' for former Bok's recovery

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Derick Hougaard in the 2004 Currie Cup final, Rassie Erasmus' final match as a player. (Photo: Gallo Images)
Derick Hougaard in the 2004 Currie Cup final, Rassie Erasmus' final match as a player. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus recalled fielding former Bok flyhalf Derick Hougaard's kick-offs.
  • Loftus darling Hougaard is in critical condition at a Pretoria hospital as he battles respiratory pneumonia.
  • The twilight of Erasmus's playing career coincided with Hougaard's rise at the Bulls.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus provided an overdue and heartening reminder of Derick Hougaard's virtues as a former hot-shot flyhalf in the latter's darkest hour.

Hougaard, an eight-Test exponent and Bulls favourite, is currently in a coma and in critical condition at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria as he battles a severe bout of pneumonia.

The twilight of Erasmus' playing career coincided with Hougaard's rise at Loftus under Heyneke Meyer, where he actually played his last first-class game in 2004's Currie Cup final, a match where Hougaard was instrumental in ruining the Cheetahs' hope of a title with a composed performance.

"Hell, he's been a [Pretoria rugby legend]," Erasmus said at a Springbok media briefing in the capital on Tuesday.

"There were many times where I actually had to field his kick-offs. That first one was always hanging on the No 6 or No 7 flank and you had Bakkies Botha charging at you.

"He always made it tough for you as an opponent."

Erasmus pointed out the unfortunate irony of the diminutive but brave Hougaard on the playing field now lying helplessly on a hospital bed.

"To think he's now [struggling is very sad]. I'm not 100 percent familiar with his current battle, but it's a difficult situation."

Reaction from the broader local rugby fraternity on Hougaard's plight has been relatively muted for whatever reasons, but the Springboks, who pride themselves on their "Stronger Together" mantra as an inspirational team for all South Africans, sent their well-wishes to the 40-year-old and his family.

"We just hope he and his family are okay," he said.

'We can just pray and send our love to them."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springboksrassie erasmusderick hougaard
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 393/8 & 273/10
Australia 386/10 & 107/3
View More
loading... Live
Netherlands 315/6
Zimbabwe 110/1
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 187 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 466 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1450 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1735 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 452 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 256 votes
Jake White
7% - 549 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo