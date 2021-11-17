Rassie, SA Rugby to appeal World Rugby ban

Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby will appeal the ban handed out by World Rugby's judicial committee on Wednesday.

Erasmus was found guilty on all six charges brought against him after he compiled a 62-minute video in which he hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry's and TMO Marius Jonker's officiating during the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July.

The ban for World Rugby means he is suspended from all rugby related activities for two months.

Following that, he may return to his director of rugby roles but must still serve a match day ban until 30 September 2022.

This includes Wales' inbound tour in July next year as well as the Rugby Championship.

SA Rugby was fined £20 000 (around R418 000) and received a warning regarding future conduct.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday evening, SA Rugby confirmed that both Erasmus and the organisation would appeal the ban.

"SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus have noted the decision of World Rugby’s judicial committee.

Both parties confirmed they will exercise their rights to appeal the verdicts.

Neither party will make any further comment until the process is complete," the statement read.