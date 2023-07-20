Rassie says U20 Rugby Championship will help Junior Boks catch up to northern counterparts

Rassie Erasmus says the new U20 Rugby Championship will help the southern hemisphere nations better prepare for the Junior World Championships.

Sanzaar has confirmed an annual U20 Rugby Championship between South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

The event will be held annually, with the first one scheduled for Gold Coast in Australia next year.

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, has lauded Sanzaar's decision to launch an U20 Rugby Championship.

The southern hemisphere governing body announced on Thursday that the new annual competition will start in 2024, with Gold Coast in Australia to host the first event.

Young stars from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will face each other once across a three-week period. The top team after the three-round, six-match event will be declared the winner.

"We've been trying for a long time to organise more competitive matches for the Junior Springboks as lack of quality game time is something we've identified as lacking from the U20 programme," Erasmus said in a statement.

"It was clear that the Six Nations teams participating in this year's World Rugby U20 Championship came into the tournament better prepared for the rigours of international rugby.

"Nothing prepares a player better for top-level competition than regular exposure to match situations, and there isn't a better way to do this than to play. We are very excited about this new competition and would like to commend Sanzaar for putting it together."

France and Ireland contested the final of the recently concluded World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. The French Juniors beat Ireland 50-14 in the final to scoop their third title in the row.

The Junior Boks, who lost 31-12 to Ireland in the semi-finals, beat England 22-15 in the third-place playoff.

Junior Springbok head coach Bafana Nhleko also welcomed the news.

"This is exciting and we are looking forward to three tough games against talented opposition. It's a good opportunity for players to affirm their places in the squad, and to test our systems as we build cohesion and momentum for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

"This initiative is an important development for the Sanzaar teams' pathway programmes, not only as match preparation for the world championship, but it's also a life experience for the players to travel to different countries and experience different environments and cultures.

"We'd like to thank SA Rugby and applaud the efforts of all stakeholders in making this tournament possible. Each international game at this level is important in helping player development and laying a foundation for the World Rugby U20 Championship, as well as the players' senior professional careers," Nhleko said.

Sanzaar chairperson Hamish McLennan said it was imperative for them to give the young rugby stars more international exposure.

"It has long been recognised that the missing link in our junior pathways was the existence of a Sanzaar international championship for up-and-coming talent. I am really excited that Sanzaar is now committing to this new championship.

"The Sanzaar member unions and I are confident its establishment can only strengthen rugby pathways for young players in the southern hemisphere. Exposure to additional international matches can only benefit the players in terms of experience and adapting to the demands of the top level of rugby," McLennan said.

Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris added: "This is a vital step in the progression of young talent across our member unions as importantly it will provide extra development opportunities each year for players, coaches, team management and match officials, and will allow for better preparation into the World Rugby Championship.

"There is still some detail to put in place and we will announce this as we approach the kick-off of the inaugural tournament. The member unions are all committed to ensuring the U20 tournament is a best-practice event that develops the young talent they have at their disposal."