Rassie showers praise on 'incredible' Am after World Rugby honour: 'He really is special'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Lukhanyo Am has been a special player who is thoroughly deserving of his World Rugby Player of the Year nomination.
  • Am, who has been absent through a knee injury, was nominated alongside Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier and Antoine Dupont.
  • Am has been recovering well from his injury and hasn't featured for the Boks since the Australian leg of the Rugby Championship.

In Genoa

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has showered praise on World Rugby Player of the Year nominee Lukhanyo Am, saying the crack midfielder is a model of hard work.

Am, who was nominated alongside Irishmen Josh van der Flier, Johnny Sexton and France's Antoine Dupont, was forced to miss the end of the Rugby Championship and the end of the year tour due to a knee injury, but has been recuperating well at the Sharks.

During the year, Am was a special figure in the Springbok backline and played consistently well regardless of the results.

READ | Former ref Nigel Owens on Rassie's social media antics: 'He should have learned his lesson by now'

Even in disappointing losses like the ones suffered at Ellis Park against the All Blacks and to the Wallabies in Adelaide during the Rugby Championship, Am was a towering beacon of hope and excellence in the Bok backline.

He hasn't appeared for the Springboks since the Adelaide Test and underwent a knee operation in early September.

"He really is a special player and the first time coach Jacques and I saw him was at club trials and he stood out," Erasmus said in Genoa on Tuesday.

"I think he was playing in a pair of tekkies. I don't think he had boots on, but from there, we phoned an agent and we felt he needed exposure.

READ | World Rugby's deafening silence echoes as Rassie holds firm on Twitter ref rants

"And moving to the Kings, he pushed right through, and now he is one of the Player of the Year nominees.

"It's a pity he couldn't come and showcase that talent here, but we're very proud of him. He had to fight hard to get into teams and structures.

"He's just an incredible player."

