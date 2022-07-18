Springboks

Rassie speaks! Bok mentor defends raft of changes in 2nd Test: 'We learnt things about guys'

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's director of rugby, has shared a video snippet on him motivating the Springboks after their 13-12 defeat to Wales in the second Test in Bloemfontein.

After winning the first Test 32-29 in Pretoria, the Boks made a whopping 14 changes to their starting XV for the second encounter.

The raft of changes drew criticism from a few several pundits, with the likes of former Springbok Schalk Burger Snr and former Bok coach Jake White among those criticising the coaching staff for experimenting.

The Boks responded by winning the third Test 30-14 in Cape Town to win the series.

Erasmus, who has been quite vocal on social media in recent times, took to Twitter on Sunday to thank fans for their support.

"We certainly take note of your opinions. We definitely making mistakes and sometimes upset you with our plans and decisions, obviously that’s not because we want to but simply because we think that’s the best for  Fact. we nothing without you guys!!!" Erasmus wrote.

On Monday morning, Erasmus was back on Twitter when he shared a video of him reflecting on the second Test defeat which saw Wales beat the Boks for the first time in South Africa.

"First Test well done, second Test well done," Erasmus says in the video.

He then adds that he felt the Boks deserved a scrum penalty late in the game in Bloemfontein which would have given them the opportunity to kick for the win.

"We kick it over and everybody would say 'listen, we made 14 changes, we learned a lot'... what did we learn less than if we would have won the game? Absolutely f*** all. 

"So, losing by one point with a totally [different] team has given us a lot of answers."

WATCH Erasmus' video in the Tweet below:

In November last year, Erasmus was banned from all rugby-related activities for two months. It came after he was found guilty on all six charges brought against him after he compiled a 62-minute video in which he hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry's and TMO Marius Jonker's officiating during the Springboks' first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.

He was also banned from all match-day activities until the end of September 2022.


