Rassie: Springboks joining Six Nations would be awesome

Rassie Erasmus is in favour of the Springboks joining the Six Nations in future.

According to Erasmus, the style of play, travel and time zones would all suit South Africa.

Erasmus says he would change his mind if "proper research" can prove it'll be detrimental to the global game.

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says he supports the idea of the Springboks joining the Six Nations.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus discussed a wide range of topics, including the global calendar shake-up and his future in the game.

Sanzaar, the governing body of southern hemisphere rugby, confirmed last month that the Springboks would continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

However, reports have surfaced that the Boks could join the Six Nations after 2025. There are rumours that the reigning world champions may displace perennial wooden spoonists Italy in the competition that comprises England, Scotland, Wales, France and Ireland.

"This is purely my own personal opinion. I don't need to get myself into any more trouble! I've always been a massive fan of the Six Nations," Erasmus told the Daily Mail.

"Murrayfield is awesome, the Aviva (in Dublin) is awesome, Twickenham is awesome. I love the atmospheres and their rich tradition of singing.

"Speaking from the South African side of the fence, I would love to see the Springboks in the Six Nations. The style of play, the travel and the time zones would all suit South Africa.

"We are locked in with the Rugby Championship until 2025, so for now it is still hypothetical. Just please don't mistake this for me saying the Rugby Championship is bad. I love New Zealand, I love Australia and I love Argentina. Gus Pichot is a legend.

"If someone with proper research showed me that South Africa joining the Six Nations would make the Rugby Championship weaker and damage the growth of the global game, then we shouldn't do it. But right now, speaking as a South African, I think joining the Six Nations would be awesome."

The idea of the Boks possibly joining the Six Nations was recently called "brainless" former England coach Clive Woodward.

Woodward believes it would banish aspiring European nations to the wilderness.

"I read the comments underneath Sir Clive's article," Erasmus added. "People were saying, 'We don't want Rassie Erasmus making a two-hour video after every game' and 'What about tradition?' Of course, tradition is important but I don't think we can hang everything on that.

"But if everything in life is dictated by tradition, we'd still be ploughing fields with horses. Nothing would ever change."

