Rassie stresses he didn't leak refereeing video during Lions series: 'I'm not this monster'

South African rugby boss Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the 'Rassiegate' video that shook the rugby world last year.

In the interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus insists he had no part in leaking the video.

He says he wants people to know he is "not this monster he has been portrayed as".

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has opened up on the dramas surrounding last year's British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, insisting he had no part in leaking a video that publicly criticised Australian referee Nic Berry after the first Test.

The 62-minute long video, in which Erasmus highlights numerous refereeing errors following his side's 22-17 loss to the Lions in the series opener on 24 July, 2021, was leaked onto social media the following week and went viral.

Erasmus was later charged by World Rugby and banned from attending any matches for a year for his public criticism.

Now, in a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Mail, Erasmus has opened up on what became known as 'Rassiegate', insisting that he had no part in the video being made public.

"Listen, I have never been a suit-and-tie guy who claims to be a saint," he said.

"I have never said I will be a life coach. I have never had slogans like 'better people make better rugby players'. I have never said I'm the world's greatest father. Yeah, I've always been a bit naughty and enjoyed a giggle, but I've always been an honest guy.

"People think I leaked that video. I didn't. Who leaks something like that? Why would I screw up my whole career to do that? I've got twin girls, 18 years old, who are at school and they hear other parents telling them how their dad had f***** it all up.

"My mum is at an old-age home and they're showing her articles saying, 'Rassie's lost it, he's got depression, he's drunk'. They think those things because they are indoctrinated that I leaked that video. I want to tell the world that, swearing on my youngest child's life, I did not leak that video.

"Many people have already made up their mind. How do you change people's perception when World Rugby have found me guilty and banned me for 12 months? I don't want people to feel sorry for me. I just want them to know what really happened."

Erasmus explained how making videos analysing refereeing performances and sending them to the concerned parties was something he had done regularly over the years, while he also pointed to how he had unsuccessfully tried to set up a meeting with Berry after the Test and that the feedback he did receive was "inadequate".

"So why would I make this one public when I don't make any of the others public? I only sent it to Joel (Jutge, head if refereeing at World Rugby) and Joe (Schmidt, head of high performance at World Rugby at World Rugby, the ref, my CEO who was tour director, our head coach and my players. I submitted the video link to the restricted group using Vimeo, which is secure and safe.

"It was not possible for anyone to even search for the video on any search engine without the link. I have been using this platform for ages and there has never been a breach of confidentiality. If I wanted to leak it, there were many more effective ways to do it. Out of those I sent it to, only Joel and Joe were not in South Africa."

Erasmus was also quoted on the trauma he had experienced during the ordeal, and how he felt that he was hated outside of South Africa.

"I want people to know that I'm not this monster that I've been portrayed as," he said.

FULL INTERVIEW ON DAILY MAIL