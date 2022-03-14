Rassie to stay in SA until 2023 Rugby World Cup, SA Rugby insists

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says Rassie Erasmus is committed to the organisation until next year's Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus is believed to be in high demand with the English RFU.

Erasmus' lawyer, Frikkie Erasmus, has however not dismissed the possibility of his client joining England in future.

Rassie Erasmus should stay put as SA Rugby's director of rugby until at least the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

It's been reported that the English RFU was interested in Erasmus' services, and Erasmus recently commented on the matter in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"I don't think the English people would ever want me there now. Maybe I am wrong. I hope I am wrong. Would I coach another country? If my own people were cool with it and the other country's people were cool with it then why not?" Erasmus said.

Erasmus was previously linked to the England job in 2020, when Afrikaans newspaper Rapport cited two sources who claimed that while Erasmus was on a long-term contract with SA Rugby, there was a clause that could have allowed him to walk away earlier if he came to an agreement with the English RFU.



Sunday's latest edition of Rapport quoted SA Rugby president Mark Alexander as saying Erasmus won't leave South Africa before next year's World Cup in France.

"He has a contract with us until after the 2023 World Cup. He is an honourable man and will respect that," Alexander said.

"Myself, Rassie and Jurie Roux (SA Rugby CEO) have an excellent and honest relationship."

Erasmus' lawyer, Frikkie Erasmus, was also probed on the matter and did not dismiss his client coaching England in future.

"It depends on a lot of factors but cannot be dismissed as a possibility."

Erasmus made headlines last year when a 62-minute video of him criticising the officiating during the British & Irish Lions series was leaked to the media and went viral.

He was later charged by World Rugby and banned from attending any matches for a year for his public criticism.



In the Daily Mail interview, Erasmus said this may have made him too unpopular among northern hemisphere rugby fans.

"But if my own people are going to hate me for it, then I would never do it (coach England)," he added. "I hate the fact that so many people hate me in rugby right now. I'm not a confrontational guy. I like to get on with people.

"South Africa has my heart but coaching England would be amazing because I think they can win. I would love to coach Ellis Genge.

"Any prop that looks the other prop in the eyes before a scrum, you know he's a dog. You don't want a prop that's looking at his toes, scared. I want guys like Genge on my team.

"If South Africans accepted me doing that, like when Nick Mallett went to coach Italy, then of course I would love it. If I felt like South Africans were not going to hate me on the street then I would consider it," Erasmus said.