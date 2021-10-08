Rassie welcomes World Rugby's misconduct hearing: 'This is what we all deserve'

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Eramus says he is looking for forward to facing a World Rugby misconduct hearing.

Erasmus was responding after the global governing body confirmed on Thursday that the hearing would take place over the weekend of 30-31 October.

It will be chaired by independent judicial panel chairperson Christopher Quinlan QC and the panel will include Nigel Hampton QC and Judge Mike Mika, both of New Zealand.

Earlier in the year, World Rugby formally charged SA Rugby and Erasmus after he compiled 62-minute video in which he hit out at the officiating, in particular that of Australian referee Nic Berry, following the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions.

If found guilty, the SA Rugby director of rugby's punishments could range from a fine to even having the Springboks stripped of their series victory over the Lions.

Erasmus, though, appears confident in the hearing outcome and expressed his delight on social media platform Twitter.

"So lekka !! This is what we all deserve, players, coaches, supporters and referees: just to get an opportunity to tell the truth without an option of hiding anything!! Thats all!! Then anyone can make and informed decision on facts !! The way it should be!!," he wrote.

