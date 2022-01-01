Rassie's New Year's message to Bok fans: Let's forget 2019 and focus on 2023

Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has tweeted out a New Year's message to Springbok rugby supporters, shifting focus to the 2023 World Cup.

Erasmus has been serving a ban from all rugby activity after his now infamous video criticism of Australian referee Nic Berry during this year's British & Irish Lions series, but that hasn't stopped him enjoying his festive season.

The 49-year-old has regularly used Twitter to share videos and messages with his followers, and just after midnight on New Year's eve he took time to voice his appreciation for South African rugby supporters.

"Let's forget 2019 and focus 100% on 2023," Erasmus wrote.

"We appreciate all your opinions negative or positive."

The Boks were crowned world champions in 2019 in Japan and have been at the top of the world rankings for the majority of time since then.

Erasmus, who was head coach at that tournament, has now moved into his director if rugby role full time while Jacques Nienaber is now coach.

The second part of Erasmus' World Ruby ban means he will not be allowed to attend any live rugby match until September this year.