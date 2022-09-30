Rassie's World Rugby ban officially over

SA Rugby's director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is officially allowed to attend Springbok Tests again after his World Rugby ended on Friday.

Erasmus was not allowed to attend South Africa's Tests this year after he was slapped with a ban by World Rugby. The ban came after a video emerged of Erasmus criticising the performance of Australian referee, Nic Berry, during last year's British & Irish Lions series.

Erasmus was banned from all rugby-related activities for two months and any match-day activity until 30 September 2022. Erasmus was also not allowed to attend Bok press conferences.

He now looks set to return to match-day activities when the Boks tackle Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on 5 November. That day is also Erasmus' 50th birthday.

On their year-end tour, the Boks will also play Tests against France, Italy and England. An SA Select XV will also play midweek matches against Munster and Bristol Bears.

Springbok year-end tour fixtures:

Saturday, 5 November: South Africa v Ireland (Dublin - Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, 10 November: SA Select XV v Munster (venue TBA)

Saturday, 12 November: South Africa v France (Marseille - Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November: SA Select XV v Bristol Bears (Bristol - Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November: South Africa v Italy (Luigi Ferraris Stadium, Genoa)

Saturday, 26 November: South Africa v England (London - Twickenham)







