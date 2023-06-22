Realistic Rassie rubbishes any thoughts of Boks as World Cup favourites: 'No sense doing that'

Rassie Erasmus has adopted a measured outlook on the Springboks' chances of defending their World Cup title in France.

The national director of rugby argues that the international game is simply too competitive at the moment to predict any clear favourites.

The playing group also won't be nudged into believing what is being written or said about them or their opponents in general.

Rassie Erasmus is notably philosophical about the Springboks' prospects of defending the World Cup title they so nobly won in Japan back in 2019.

And understandably so, given that the relatively blank canvas of international rugby in 2023 suggests the showpiece in France will be more competitive than usual.

South Africa go into the season as a dark horse of sorts, undeniably a strong contender but one with an iffy 61.5% win record since lifting the Webb Ellis trophy for a third time.

"We're under no illusions [how competitive this World Cup is going to be]. You have the Wallabies under Eddie [Jones] and the All Blacks present. Ireland are ranked No 1 in the world, France are second," said Erasmus as the Boks continue preparing for the Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Loftus on 8 July.

"Even through to Scotland, who are No 5, it would be stupid to argue that we're carrying the favourite tag. We definitely don't.

"We're not even going to argue in that direction because there would be no sense doing that. Yes, the expectations are definitely higher. We feel it on our shoulders."

The mercurial national director of rugby is also safe in the knowledge that his troops aren't going to read too much into what's being said and written anyway.

"The nice thing about this group is that we've been together for a really long time," said Erasmus.

"We're very realistic and don't get dragged into what other people are saying. We know, realistically, that in 2019 we were not exactly favourites. If anything, we were underdogs.

"We're world champions and have to try and defend that title. We believe we have as good a chance as anyone to complete that objective. People definitely expect us to go to World Cup and get the job done. We're certainly going to try."

Meanwhile, the focus is solely on getting the run-up to the tournament right.

Springbok management have already indicated that they're planning a split-squad system akin to 2019's to deal with the demands of the Rugby Championship, which sees them having to travel to Auckland the following week.

But national coach Jacques Nienaber is insistent that it can't be classified as an A- or B-team experiment.

"It will not be an 'A' and a 'B' side. It will be similar to what we did in 2019. If you look at the team that played against Australia then, who started that game, I think a lot of people at the time thought that it would be an A and a B side," he said."Beast Mtawarira started against Australia and he started in the World Cup final. Bongi Mbonambi started against Australia and he started in the World Cup final. Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth started, Pieter-Steph du Toit started."We'll probably do the same. It will be a side that we believe will be good enough to beat Australia here at Loftus."