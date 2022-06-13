Springboks

Reason for Duane Vermeulen's absence in Bok squad revealed

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Duane Vermeulen. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
A knee injury is the reason No 8 Duane Vermeulen has been omitted from the Springbok squad for the upcoming three-Test series against Wales.

There was confusion on Saturday night when the burly No 8, who played for Ulster in their 17-15 URC semi-final defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town, was not included in the 43-man Bok squad.

Evan Roos, Elrigh Louw and Jasper Wiese were named as the No 8s in the squad, with Vermeulen's absence also opening the door for in-form Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee. Coetzee is normally a flank, but can also play eighthman.

According to Rapport, Vermeulen has endured knee pain for some time and was therefore not considered for the Wales series. He will now undergo a procedure to "clean up" his troublesome knee.

The first Test against Wales in scheduled for Pretoria on 2 July, followed by Tests in Bloemfontein (9 July) and Cape Town (16 July).

Springbok squad:

Forwards (25): Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Joseph Dweba, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, Marvin Orie, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Marcell Coetzee, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Evan Roos, Kwagga Smith, Jasper Wiese, Rynhardt Elstadt, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert

Backs (18): Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Grant Williams, Johan Goosen, Elton Jantjies, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Aphelele Fassi, Warrick Gelant, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse


