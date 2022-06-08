Relieved Rassie regains control of Twitter account: 'Lekka!!!'

A relieved Rassie Erasmus says he's regained control of his Twitter account.

The SA Rugby director of rugby was left red-faced over the weekend when a pornographic post was re-tweeted on his Twitter handle.

SA Rugby released a statement on Sunday saying that Erasmus' account was hacked and he "no longer" had access "to or control of the account".

The issue was reported and on Tuesday evening Erasmus informed the public that it had been resolved.

"The last 4 days was not exactly what I had in mind ?? but thanks to @AdDynamo and @LarinaGlorioso for helping me regain control of my Twitter account! Lekka!!!" Erasmus wrote.

The last 4 days was not exactly what I had in mind ?? but thanks to @AdDynamo and @LarinaGlorioso for helping me regain control of my Twitter account! Lekka!!! pic.twitter.com/sYJ47VreUD — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 7, 2022

Erasmus has become a Twitter sensation since the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph, but he's also garnered some controversy.

While he insists that he was never involved in the leak of his hugely polarising 62-minute video of refereeing decisions in the first Test against the British & Irish Lions last year - and also never shared anything in that regard on his account - Erasmus did re-tweet several clips from different accounts of questionable decisions.

Notably, he shared material from a "Jaco Johan" account, whom the former Bok flanker stated in a press conference merely seemed like a " big fan".

Some pundits speculated that it was Erasmus using an anonymous account, with Lions star lock Maro Itoje memorably joking in SuperSport's recent Two Sides documentary: "Wasn't that Rassie's burner?"



