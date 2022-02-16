Rugby Championship: Boks confirmed for near future but 'exploring' exit after 2025

Sanzaar has confirmed that the Springboks will continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

However, Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris says SA Rugby did inform them late last year that they were "exploring their options".

This means the Boks could possibly leave to play in the Six Nations after 2025.

The Springboks will continue playing in the Rugby Championship until at least 2025, Sanzaar has confirmed.

The southern hemisphere governing body confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that SA Rugby, Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby, and Union Argentina Rugby have all committed to the organisation through to the end of the current broadcasting cycle in 2025.

"The pandemic has created a very unusual sporting environment over the last two years with match and commercial delivery severely affected. This has seen the member unions work very hard to keep rugby alive and present during Covid and at times this has not been easy," Sanzaar chairperson Marcelo Rodriguez said in the statement.

"Indeed there has been much speculation about the future but it is now great that all members have committed through until the end of 2025 as a minimum. This means we can concentrate on ensuring the Rugby Championship remains as one of the best rugby tournaments on the world calendar."

Speculation has been rife that the Springboks could join the northern hemisphere's Six Nations as South African four top franchises - Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stomers - already ply their trade in the United Rugby Championship.

This could be a real possibility after 2025, with Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris confirming that South African rugby bosses told their Sanzaar partners last year that they were "exploring their options".

"They (SA Rugby) did put us on notice they were exploring their options, that was well before Christmas," Morris told New Zealand's Stuff website.

"We debated whether we do an announcement around the extension of the joint venture (until 2025). But it's purely a document that allows us to operate the business structure that we have.

"We've got a number of international and local broadcast deals that are extended to 2025. There was never any cause for alarm that we were never go to meet those obligations. But, at the end of the day, it's about getting the partners together to create a fit-for-purpose strategy."

Sanzaar announced in November last year that the Springboks would play in the Rugby Championship until at least 2030 as part of a new 10-year plan.

But Morris said New Zealand Rugby's decision to withdraw from the old Super Rugby format has forced the joint-partnership had to redraw its long-term strategy.

This year's Rugby Championship will be played in its entirety with a return to matches in all four countries.

The Boks will play two home Tests against New Zealand - at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (6 August) and Ellis Park in Johannesburg (13 (August) - and one against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban (24 September).

It will be the first time since 2018 that the All Blacks visit these shores.

Siya Kolisi's charges will also travel for two away Tests against Australia at yet to be determined venues (27 August and 3 September) and one away encounter against Argentina in Buenos Aires (17 September).