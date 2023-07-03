Rugby Championship: Scrumhalf Hendrikse to sit out Bok Test against Wallabies

Springbok and Sharks halfback Jaden Hendrikse is not in contention to play against Australia at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Jaden, elder brother of Lions flyhalf Jordan, has returned home to King William's Town after their father, Brian, passed away last week.

Forwards coach Deon Davids said they have narrowed their focus on Australia, despite having a split squad for the Rugby Championship.

Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse was a notable absentee during the Springboks' training session at Loftus Versfeld's B-field on Monday, with forwards coach Deon Davids understandably evasive about why he wasn't there.

The halfback has gone home to King William's Town after the passing of his father, Brian, a former footballer-turned-sporting administrator in the Eastern Cape, last week.

The late Hendrikse patriarch was an excellent footballer in his playing days and transferred that to football administration.

With Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Herschel Jantjies (with a strapped-up left knee) and Faf de Klerk in tow, the Boks went through their paces effectively on Monday morning.

ANALYSIS | Not cut and DRY: Growing pains or dose of real world for Baby Boks?

While Davids didn't reveal the details of why Hendrikse was not at camp, his absence meant he won't be in consideration for the Boks' match-day 23 for Saturday's opening Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Loftus Versfeld.

"He missed the training session today and there's a personal issue that he needs to address," Davids said.

"In due time, from SA Rugby's side, there will be a statement with regards to that matter."

With the Boks set to dispatch a travelling group to New Zealand sometime in the week, the issue of keeping a narrow focus on Saturday's Test becomes a major concern.

In 2019, the Boks also operated with a split squad, with one group staying to beat Australia at Ellis Park while the other travelled to New Zealand, where they drew 16-16 against the All Blacks in Wellington the following week.

Davids said this week's preparation is geared towards making sure they tick all of their boxes against the Wallabies.

"All our focus is on the first Test against Australia, and we understand how important a good start is. We want to start well," Davids said.

READ | Boks welcome Jean-Luc du Preez in camp ahead of Rugby Championship

"That'll have a major impact in determining the outcome of the Rugby Championship and the players are focused on that.

"We've trained in different groups, but they all understand the importance of getting in good preparation and getting a good outcome on Saturday.

"We'll have a good indication on Tuesday in terms of where we are with squad and team selection, along with the travelling group.

"Right now, it’s all about understanding what is needed to be effective on Saturday and be prepared accordingly."