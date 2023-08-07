Rugby Players' Guide to France 2023: Former Test lock gives thumbs-up to Boks' World Cup base

Juandre Kruger has given the Springboks the thumbs-up for their base in France for the World Cup.

In the latest edition of Rugby Players’ Guide to France, an exciting new series produced by BrightRock that gives SA rugby fans a slice of the French way of rugby and life ahead of the World Cup, the former Test lock notes that Toulon has world-class facilities, which will put the Boks in good stead.



He'd also advise the Boks to take in the sights of nearby Marseille as a way of taking their minds off the game.

Did we expect anything else?

Given the Springbok coaching staff's reputation for being meticulous in terms of their preparation, it isn't surprising that former Test lock Juandre Kruger believes the national setup most significant box-ticking exercise ahead of the World Cup in France is their base in the country.

South Africa nestled themselves in Toulon during last year's end-of-year tour to Europe specifically to gain an early glimpse of their surroundings and facilities for the showpiece.

"I recently went up to visit again in Toulon, where the Boks will be based," he said.

"It's a phenomenal setup they've got there. It's world-class. I believe the Boks have positioned themselves in a great place. It's going to be an awesome World Cup."

Except for the high-performance and mental aspects of the choice of base, the team should also benefit from the south of France's distinctly more raw support of the game, which should prove a productive, constant reminder of why they're really there (except for winning the trophy naturally): for the love of the game.

It's actually an important point as the Boks - in switching between Paris and Marseille for the pool stage - will be confronted with the fascinating difference in vibes between the two cities.

"Paris is a little bit different. You've got Racing 92 and Stade Francais, two really strong clubs who've won the Top14. Also, those two clubs were instrumental too in the establishment of a great clothing brand in Eden Park [which creates French rugby-specific apparel] and boast quite a few a few property owners [within their ranks]. It's exemplified by the incredible Arena 92 they've bought in the middle of Paris," said Kruger.

"It's a different vibe compared to the south, which has probably a bit more fanatical, raw support. Either way, rugby has grown tremendously in France. They even broadcast the third and fourth divisions here."

Kruger, who represented both Racing and Toulon during his six-year stint in the country, admits he and his spouse, Monique, enjoyed the French capital as a young couple before the arrival of their three children coincided with the move to the coast, perhaps a more appropriate setting for a larger household.

Playing for Toulon also allowed him to experience nearby Marseille, which he notes is a place Jacques Nienaber's troops should embrace in terms of taking their minds off the game.

"The Springboks will be playing in the Marseille. There are some great places there, like Cassis, which is [a quaint commune] similar to Saint Tropez. It's a beautiful place to visit, with lots of character.

"The food's great, it's a really relaxed vibe. Paris is more of a bustling city, a vibe. The south is special. It depends on what stage of your life you're in, but I really enjoyed the south, having Cannes, Antibes and Monaco. It's a great area. You've got the Monaco Grand Prix and great golf courses."

While the Boks will aspire to creating great memories on the field and won't have any time other than to pick up on some rudimentary French, Kruger cherishes entrenching himself in linguistics.

"You know that was the exciting part of [going to France for me], learning a new language. As they say, French is the language of love. It's a great language, difficult to learn, but I was fortunate though to have put a lot of time into it and learn it. It's a privilege to play with a bunch of great players in France.

"I had a wonderful time and my three kids were born there too. We travelled the world from France, but also experienced the country itself. I never really got into the frog legs and things, but the food, wine, experience and the sport - it was incredible."

He had an interesting experience with current French president Emmanuel Macron too, but let's leave that for the video...



