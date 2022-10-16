51m ago

add bookmark

Rugby World Cup heartbreak for Springbok Women as Fiji snatch win at the death

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi tackles Fiji’s Merevesi Ofakimalino during the Pool C Rugby World Cup match at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland. (Photo by Greg Bowker/Getty Images)
Bok Women captain Nolusindiso Booi tackles Fiji’s Merevesi Ofakimalino during the Pool C Rugby World Cup match at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland. (Photo by Greg Bowker/Getty Images)

The Springbok Women crashed out of the Women's Rugby World Cup after a last-gasp 21-17 defeat to Fiji in Auckland on Sunday.

South Africa thought they had snatched victory when flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg kicked a stunning 79th minute penalty to put her side 17-14 ahead.

However, Fiji reclaimed possession from the restart and managed to force their way over, with No 8 Karalaini Naisewa barging over under the posts with the last move of the game, breaking South African hearts.

It was brave performance from the SA women, who had defended for large parts of the game. Their resolute defence frustrated Fiji, who squandered several scoring opportunities.

South Africa's two tries were scored by centre Zintle Mpupha and No 8 Aseza Hele, with Janse van Rensburg converting both tries from under the posts. 

SA's defeat at the Waitakere Stadium means their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals are over, having lost 40-5 to France in their opening game.

The Bok Women will play England in their final Pool C game next Sunday (23 October).

Scorers:

SA 17 (7)

Tries Zintle Mpupha, Aseza Hele

Conversions: Libbie Janse van Rensburg (2)

Penalty: Janse van Rensburg

Fiji 21 (14)

Tries: Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Akanisi Sokoiwasa, Karalaini Naisewa

Conversions: Lavena Cavuru (3)

Springbok women's team: 

15 Nadine Roos, 14 Nomawethu Mabenge, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu, 11 Simamkele Namba, 10 Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 9 Tayla Kinsey, 8 Aseza Hele, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6 Sizophila Solontsi, 5 Rights Mkhari, 4 Nolusindiso Booi (captain), 3 Babalwa Latsha, 2 Lindelwa Gwala, 1 Sanelisiwe Charlie 

Substitutes: 16 Roseline Botes, 17 Asithandile Ntoyanto, 18 Monica Mazibukwana, 19 Lerato Makua, 20 Lusanda Dumke, 21 Unam Tose, 22 Zenay Jordaan, 23 Eloise Webb  


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbok womenwomens rwcrugby
loading... Live
United Arab Emirates 0
Netherlands 0
View More
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 108/10
Namibia 163/7
View More
loading... Live
United Arab Emirates 0
Netherlands 0
View More
loading... Live
Sri Lanka 108/10
Namibia 163/7
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6297 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo