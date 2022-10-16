Rugby World Cup heartbreak for Springbok Women as Fiji snatch win at the death

The Springbok Women crashed out of the Women's Rugby World Cup after a last-gasp 21-17 defeat to Fiji in Auckland on Sunday.

South Africa thought they had snatched victory when flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg kicked a stunning 79th minute penalty to put her side 17-14 ahead.

However, Fiji reclaimed possession from the restart and managed to force their way over, with No 8 Karalaini Naisewa barging over under the posts with the last move of the game, breaking South African hearts.

It was brave performance from the SA women, who had defended for large parts of the game. Their resolute defence frustrated Fiji, who squandered several scoring opportunities.

South Africa's two tries were scored by centre Zintle Mpupha and No 8 Aseza Hele, with Janse van Rensburg converting both tries from under the posts.

What a game! Not our day, but congratulations to @fijirugby on a massive contest. We go again next weekend. #TogetherMovingForward #RWC2021

SA's defeat at the Waitakere Stadium means their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals are over, having lost 40-5 to France in their opening game.

The Bok Women will play England in their final Pool C game next Sunday (23 October).

Scorers:

SA 17 (7)

Tries Zintle Mpupha, Aseza Hele

Conversions: Libbie Janse van Rensburg (2)

Penalty: Janse van Rensburg

Fiji 21 (14)

Tries: Ilisapeci Delaiwau, Akanisi Sokoiwasa, Karalaini Naisewa

Conversions: Lavena Cavuru (3)

