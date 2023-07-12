Rugby world shocked by death of former Stormers, Bath loose forward Nick Koster, aged 34

The rugby fraternity has been hit with the tragic news of the death of former Stormers and Bath loose forward Nick Koster.

Koster died on Tuesday night, News24 has ascertained.

Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Nick’s passing. One of the best schoolboy rugby players to have ever played the game and an outstanding person and friend. You will be sorely missed Nick. RIP buddy ?????? https://t.co/adivoGDOaM — Gary Gold (@Garygoldrugby) July 12, 2023

The 34-year-old, who was born in Robertson, was a major schoolboy star when he played for Bishops at number eight.

He featured for Western Province in the 2006 and 2007 Craven Week in Johannesburg and Stellenbosch, respectively, where he was a massive figure at the back of the scrum.

He wasn't on the winning end of Craven Week 'finals', with Western Province failing to make the 2006 main game at the University of Johannesburg.

He did reach the 'final' 2007 at Paul Roos Gimnasium, but a Grey College-laden Free State side was unstoppable at the Markotter Sports Complex, with the visitors winning that game 52-3.

Koster, who was influential for the excellent Bishops' teams of 2006 and 2007, remained a cult hero and a fan favourite.

He played for the SA Schools team for two years, with the 2007 team he played for in particular featuring two Springboks in Patrick Lambie and Coenie Oosthuizen.

He moved quickly through the Western Province senior ranks, making his Currie Cup debut at the age of 19 in 2008.

He made his Stormers debut the following year and stayed in the Cape until 2012 when he moved to Bath.

He played the last of his competitive rugby at Bristol, with the 2017 season being his last.



