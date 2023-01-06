SA Rugby and Jurie Roux not done yet, former CEO stays on as contractor for 'continuity'

SA Rugby and Jurie Roux aren't done quite yet as the departed CEO will stay on as a contractor.

Despite settling on a termination agreement for December 31, Roux's new role is in place in order to finalise a potentially landmark equity transaction with CVC Capital Partners.

An acting CEO will be appointed by the end of the month, but the permanent candidate will only be recruited once the deal is done.

SA Rugby might've officially if somewhat belatedly confirmed that Jurie Roux is no longer its chief executive, but he's still in the employ of the federation as a contractor.

News24 had earlier this week reported of Roux and the organisation's "amicable" split following months of negotiation over a termination agreement.

The 52-year-old has, justifiably, been lauded for his 12-year tenure at SA Rugby, where he spearheaded the implementation of a strategic transformation plan, navigated the local game's excellent handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of finances, and is on the cusp of completing a landmark equity deal with CVC Capital Partners.

However, an arbitration process and two failed appeals found that he had misappropriated funds to the tune of R37 million as head of Stellenbosch University's finance department, a 2013 KPMG report detailing that he manipulated accounting software to that end.

The ongoing civil case made his position untenable despite the revelation coming three years after his appointment as SA Rugby.

Nonetheless, Roux will continue with his mandate to get the equity transaction, which would represent a landmark moment in the local game's financial history, ratified in the name of "business continuity".

"To complete ongoing initiatives, in the best interests of rugby, Roux will be contracted to complete the implementation of the mooted equity transaction, as well as the handover to his successor, who will be appointed once the equity negotiations are finalised," SA Rugby said in a statement.

SA Rugby will though have an acting CEO in place for the interim period and the appointment process will "be advised in due course" and is expected to be formally announced by the end of the month.

It's understood that Abubakar Saban, SA Rugby's incumbent chief finance officer, is earmarked for the position before a permanent appointment is made.

Roux expressed his gratitude and hopes that he's laid a solid foundation for the governing body's continued prosperity.

"The players talk about leaving the jersey in a better condition than when they first received it, and my only hope is that people will say the same of my contribution in time," he said.

"It has been a period of great challenges and some great moments, and I would like to thank my local and international colleagues and our commercial partners for the support they have given to rugby and to me over the past decade.

"I worked with a fantastic group of people daily, and together we have built something amazing that truly unites and inspires our country. Thank you to all the loyal and hardworking staff of SA Rugby; all of you have contributed to the achievements."



