SA Rugby confirms Raubenheimer departure, seeks new Springbok Women's coach

SA Rugby on Tuesday confirmed its separation with Springbok Women's head coach Stanley Raubenheimer at the end of his contract later this month, as News24 reported.

Raubenheimer was informed by letter - dated 30 November and signed by SA CEO Jurie Roux - that his services would no longer be required beyond the 31 December contract expiry date.

It's alleged that Raubenheimer did not see eye-to-eye with women's high-performance manager Lynne Cantwell, the former Ireland international captain.

Raubenheimer coached the Springbok Women for four years, helping them qualify for the postponed 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand where they lost all three group games.

Meanwhile, the rugby mother body has begun the process of looking for a new women's national team head coach.

"SA Rugby confirmed it would begin the recruitment process for a new Springbok Women's coach in the New Year to take the team to the next level in its development," an SA Rugby spokesperson told News24.

"The contract of departing coach, Stanley Raubenheimer, who had been in charge for four years, expires at the end of the December.

"The review of the women's 2022 season has been completed and specific areas have been identified where additional resources and greater skill sets were required.

"We've had a close look at the areas we need to improve to break into the top 10 in the world and we'll be recruiting with that in mind.

"Our players have the attitude, talent and passion to make great strides and our task now is to provide the coaching and support around them to allow them to fulfil their potential."

Raubenheimer is the second national women's coach to depart in a matter of weeks after ex-Women's Sevens head coach Delport left in a huff in October.

He oversaw a pool of players who earned overseas contracts, such as Babalwa Latsha, Zintle Mpupha and Catha Jacobs, with more likely to follow.

The Springbok Women also earned their first win outside the continent when they beat Japan this year, and they beat Spain at home.

SA's current World Rugby women's world ranking position, 13th, is the highest the team has achieved in its history.

SA Rugby said a successor would be named in due course.