Springboks

56m ago

add bookmark

SA Rugby pays tribute to Desmond Tutu: 'We always listened to him'

accreditation
Compiled by Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2019 (Gallo)
Siya Kolisi and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2019 (Gallo)

SA Rugby has paid its respects to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died at the age of 90 on Boxing Day.

In a statement, SA Rugby said Tutu was a "much-loved and admired campaigner on numerous causes throughout his life – most notably in the struggle against apartheid – who went on to become a powerful voice for reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa."

The organisation's president, Mark Alexander, paid tribute. 

"We have lost another giant and our country is immensely the poorer for it," said Alexander. 

"Archbishop Tutu stood for all that was the best of us as a nation and his fearless freedom fighting was an example to all of us to oppose injustice wherever it occurs – he was our moral compass and always pointed in the principled direction.

"He was a strong supporter of rugby in South Africa, and I remember very well the pleasure he took from meeting the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Cape Town in 2019 and how humbled were our players to be greeted by him.

"But he also took our sport to task over the years for our failures and our hesitancies – and we always listened.

"The example he set and the principles he stood for will be sorely missed."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa rugbyspringboksarchbishop desmond tuturugby
loading... Live
Australia 61/1
England 185/10
View More
loading... Live
South Africa 0
India 157/2
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 5906 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 960 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3194 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5019 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo