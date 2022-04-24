SA Rugby pays tribute to former Springbok captain Dawie de Villiers

SA Rugby on Sunday paid tribute to former Springbok captain Dawie de Villiers who died at the age of 81.

De Villiers' family said in a statement that he died at his house in Stellenbosch on Saturday night. He had been ill for some time.



"Dawie has been systematically deteriorating over the last few months, but we were privileged to be able to provide him with the assistance of professional help at home," the statement said.



President of SA Rugby, Mark Alexander, said that De Villiers was one of South Africa's greatest ever captains in a tribute released to the media on Sunday.

“Dawie de Villiers captained the Springboks as the winds of change were beginning to blow through the political climate of sport and his final tour was the 1969-70 ‘demo tour’ of the UK,” said Alexander.

“By that time, he had established himself as one of the Springboks’ greatest ever captains and the fact that he was carried from the field on the shoulders of UK Barbarians greats Gareth Edwards of Wales and Mike Gibson of Ireland in his final match, proves the respect and standing in which he was held.

“That respect later saw him become part of those winds of change in political life as our country moved to democracy. He was a great servant of the country.”

De Villiers was born on 10 July 1940 in Burgersdorp. After finishing his schooling at Bellville High School, he studied theology at Stellenbosch University.

He served as a minister in Parliament pre-1994 and under Nelson Mandela after the first democratic elections held in the country.

De Villiers also served as the South African ambassador to the United Kingdom, was a lecturer of philosophy and Dutch Reformed Church reverend.

De Villiers too played a role in the dawning of a democratic South Africa and was very involved in the talks that led to the unbanning of the ANC, the subsequent release of Mandela and the first democratic elections in 1994.

In provincial rugby, De Villiers played scrumhalf for Western Province, Boland and the Lions (then still Transvaal).

He played 25 Tests and a total of 53 matches for the Springboks between 1962 and 1970 and was captain in 22 Tests – the first against the All Blacks in New Zealand in 1965 at the age of 25.

During his Test career, De Villiers was on the winning side in two series against the British & Irish Lions (1962 and 1968), France (1967), and Australia (1969), while his international swansong was in the triumphant series against the All Blacks in South Africa in 1970, when the Boks won three of the four Tests.

He held the record for the most number of Tests as Springbok captain until Francois Pienaar overtook him in 1995.

“To lead South Africa for as long as he did in the amateur era and to hold the record for tests captained until the arrival of professionalism says all you need to know about his stature as a player and leader,” said Alexander.

“He was a great and loyal servant of Springbok rugby and we pay tribute to his dedication and the service he gave to the sport and South African life in general.”

De Villiers is survived by his wife Suzaan, three daughters, a son, and nine grandchildren.



