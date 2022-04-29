SA Rugby re-elects Mark Alexander as president, but how long will Jurie Roux partnership last?

SA Rugby's leadership axis remains in place for now after Mark Alexander was re-elected as president at the federation's AGM on Friday.

He and his Exco, which features two new faces, are under pressure to act on CEO Jurie Roux, who's still embroiled in his arbitration fight with Stellenbosch University.

SA Rugby's increase in revenue in 2021 saves the game from bankruptcy, but its still under huge financial pressure.

Whether that arrangement stays in place is highly debatable, but SA Rugby's leadership axis of Mark Alexander and Jurie Roux will remain in place for now after the former secured re-election as president at the federation's annual general meeting on Friday.

Alexander, who replaced Oregan Hoskins in October 2016, was widely expected to keep his position as he enjoys substantial support from the so-called smaller unions and also has the respect of the "Top 7" franchise unions for his forthright manner and political savvy.

He was, relatively surprisingly, opposed by Mbulelo Gidane, the acting vice-president of the embattled Eastern Province Rugby Union, who had been nominated by his constituents.

But Gidane, who had to withstand severe pressure from a "syndicate" of now arrested EPRU administrators that attempted to defraud the union back in 2020, didn't enjoy any tangible support outside of his jurisdiction.

Alexander will be serving another four-year term.

He and his fellow members of SA Rugby's executive council are, however, under increasing pressure to act on CEO Roux, who late last year lost his arbitration proceedings against Stellenbosch University and has launched an appeal in the Western Cape High Court against bill of R37 million for unauthorised expenditure during his time as Maties rugby chair.

The federation appointed a sub-committee to provide detailed feedback on the legal implications of it sanctioning Roux for something that didn't occur on its watch.

It's understood that last week's meeting on the matter resolved that the sub-committee would have to re-convene and provide even further clarity.

Jurie Roux. (Gallo Images)

Furthermore, Roux's case continues to attract the attention of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) though there are no indications of whether a charge sheet is forthcoming.

Hennie Baartman and Randall September, presidents of South Western Districts and Northern Free State respectively, were elected to the Exco, replacing incumbents Schalk Liebenberg and Lindsay Mould, whom intriguingly lost their bids for re-election.

Meanwhile, the controversial but compelling Test series between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions saved SA Rugby's bacon in terms of its finances.

Revenue increased by 80% from 2020's R700m to R1.23bn last year, driven primarily from broadcast income of R629m and sponsorships of R329m.

That boost also allowed SA Rugby to increase distributions to its unions to R244m.

Roux said: "The return to play of the Springboks and the delivery of the Lions series were critical to the survival of the sport in 2021."

"Had we not been able to deliver those events we would have been closing rugby's doors by year end. Having said that, the fact that the pandemic prevented the attendance of supporters at Springbok Tests and at provincial matches means the sport remains in a precarious position.

"Last year (2021) was supposed to be the year that we built up reserves from the windfall of a British & Irish Lions tour, [but] Covid-19 denied us that opportunity. The tour meant we were able to break-even but if we are hit by an event of a similar magnitude, we have zero reserves to weather it."

Net income from the Lions tour was R107m.

SA Rugby's general council also accepted a change in the federation's constitution to allow for Limpopo as its 15th affiliated union though that only carries with it the status as "developmental union".

It will have no voting right privileges.