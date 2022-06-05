SA Rugby responds to Rassie's hacked account: 'He no longer has access'

SA Rugby has responded to Director of Rugby's Rassie Erasmus' Twitter account being hacked.

Over the weekend, Erasmus was left him red-faced and was scrambling to try and delete a pornographic post that was re-tweeted on his handle.

The explicit clip has since been deleted on his timeline.

SA Rugby released a statement on Sunday saying that Erasmus "no longer has access to or control of the account".

"The issue has been reported to Twitter and will hopefully be resolved speedily. Any content appearing under the handle should be disregarded as being posted by a malicious hacker until further notice," continued their statement.

Someone is trying really hard to drag us to the gutters! Make youself known man!! I will be more than happy to meet you there https://t.co/c50WAWd4Da pic.twitter.com/7Sx4UycjaH — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) June 4, 2022



