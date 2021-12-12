Springboks

SA Rugby to determine Jurie Roux's fate in January - reports

Compiled by Craig Taylor
Jurie Roux (Getty)
Jurie Roux (Getty)

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux's future will most likely be decided in January.

Roux on Thursday lost an appeal against an arbitrator who ruled that he misappropriated funds between 2002 and 2010 when he worked for Stellenbosch University's finance department.

Roux will now have to pay back R37 million to the university. 

According to Rapport, the board of SA Rugby will meet in the middle of January while the executive committee is scheduled to convene towards the end of January to rule on Roux's future. 

While SA Rugby's offices are currently closed for the holidays, by then the organization would have received feedback from their legal advisors as to the way forward.

In total, Stellenbosch University claimed R37 116 402 in total damages from Roux. 

Roux had used a financial computer programme and had without authorisation altered its unrestricted reserves – which are funds which can only be spent with the authority of the institution's Council - to R35 312 004.

Roux does not plan on resigning from his position following the loss of his appeal Rapport says.

 

        

    

    
    
    
    
    

        
