SA to displace Italy in Six Nations from 2025 - UK report

The Springboks are poised to play in the Six Nations from 2025, according to a Daily Mail report, displacing wooden spoonists Italy.

Sanzaar confirmed on Wednesday that SA would continue in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

Global investment consortium CVC is believed to be the driving force behind SA's Six Nations inclusion.

The Springboks are set to play in the Six Nations in place of Italy, according to a report coming from the UK.



Daily Mail reported that the reigning world champions are set to displace perennial wooden spoonists Italy in the competition that comprises England, Scotland, Wales, France and Ireland.

Italy are on a 34-match losing streak in the Six Nations since their last victory against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

South African rugby already has a foot in the Northern Hemisphere after SA Rugby's move to include four franchises - the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers - in the former PRO 14 to make the United Rugby Championship.

Daily Mail also believes that the move is fuelled by investment consortium CVC's £365 million investment for a 14.3% stake in the Six Nations, which will see the competition further strengthened by having South Africa featuring.

This is all despite on Wednesday Sanzaar confirming that the Springboks would continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

"We still have a Sanzaar contract that is signed but we are exploring other opportunities," said a high-ranking SA Rugby official who asked to remain anonymous.

"Playing against New Zealand makes us both strong but, if we want to keep players here, we need to get more money. Unfortunately, the money is in the north.

"We are not trading in a market where the currency is very strong. The only way out for us is to trade with England and France and those markets."