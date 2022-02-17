Springboks

48m ago

add bookmark

SA to displace Italy in Six Nations from 2025 - UK report

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Siya Kolisi. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
Siya Kolisi. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
  • The Springboks are poised to play in the Six Nations from 2025, according to a Daily Mail report, displacing wooden spoonists Italy.
  • Sanzaar confirmed on Wednesday that SA would continue in the Rugby Championship until 2025.
  • Global investment consortium CVC is believed to be the driving force behind SA's Six Nations inclusion.

The Springboks are set to play in the Six Nations in place of Italy, according to a report coming from the UK.

Daily Mail reported that the reigning world champions are set to displace perennial wooden spoonists Italy in the competition that comprises England, Scotland, Wales, France and Ireland.

Italy are on a 34-match losing streak in the Six Nations since their last victory against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

South African rugby already has a foot in the Northern Hemisphere after SA Rugby's move to include four franchises - the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers - in the former PRO 14 to make the United Rugby Championship.

Daily Mail also believes that the move is fuelled by investment consortium CVC's £365 million investment for a 14.3% stake in the Six Nations, which will see the competition further strengthened by having South Africa featuring.

This is all despite on Wednesday Sanzaar confirming that the Springboks would continue playing in the Rugby Championship until 2025.

"We still have a Sanzaar contract that is signed but we are exploring other opportunities," said a high-ranking SA Rugby official who asked to remain anonymous.

"Playing against New Zealand makes us both strong but, if we want to keep players here, we need to get more money. Unfortunately, the money is in the north.

"We are not trading in a market where the currency is very strong. The only way out for us is to trade with England and France and those markets."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssix nationsrugby
loading... Live
New Zealand 116/3
South Africa 95/10
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6799 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1077 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3712 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5813 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo