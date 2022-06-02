Sale rubbish suggestions that 'humble' Faf's Japan move is opportunistic: 'He's not all fluff'

Sale has rubbished murmurs that Faf de Klerk's departure from the club a year before his deal ends is opportunistic.

Instead, Sharks coach Alex Sanderson says the Bok halfback is "more than just fluff" and has gained the goodwill for his move through his dedicated performances over the years.

Sanderson also praised his other departing Bok Lood de Jager for being a "leader".

Sale Sharks coach Alex Sanderson emphatically dismissed suggestions that the departure of Faf de Klerk for the riches of Japan is as opportunistic as some of the play the Springbok scrumhalf creates on the field.

Yokohama Canon Eagles on Wednesday confirmed that the 30-year-old is their latest big-name signing, meaning that he leaves Manchester one year before his current contract was set to expire.

Instead, Sanderson revealed that De Klerk - along with fellow departing Bok Lood de Jager - has been so "humble" and dedicated that he actually moves on with the Sharks' blessing.

"Faf is not all fluff, there's a good bit of ferocity about him which I respect and admire," the Sale mentor was quoted as saying by Rugbypass.

"A lot of what you see with Faf is what you get. The energy, the hair, the unpredictability. It's all there on display, but that is not all of him.

"There is a hidden depth to Faf which you see through this competitiveness, through his physicality and that flamboyance that you see never transfers into arrogance or complacency."

As a result, Sanderson understands exactly why he needs to part with one of his prized assets.

Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Is there no Bok room for Rhule, Leyds after Rochelle redemptive job?

"You'd think two people are leaving the club within their original contractual times that they said they would commit to, they could be leaving on bad terms, but because of the people they are, they are actually leaving with our blessing," he said.

"I know why they are leaving and I can't disagree with their motives for doing so."

EXCLUSIVE | The Raymond Rhule story: From Bok outcast to European champion - 'Something had to give, and it was me'

Meanwhile, De Jager - who was in discussions with the Stormers about a potential return to SA before reportedly choosing Japan - has similarly earned massive respect from his English club.

"He's a character that you would assume to be aligned with the size of the man that he is, he's a leader," said Sanderson.

"He's a leader of men and he's honest and he's a family man and he plays like that, with his heart on his sleeve, upfront and in the trenches.

"They are sadly leaving, but they will leave with all our best wishes. It's bittersweet the pair of them because they are so difficult to replace, but I fully understand why they are going.

"I can't really say much more than that, they're great lads."



