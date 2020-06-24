Sean Fitzpatrick: We were gutted, but still honoured

Legendary All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick believes the 25th anniversary of the Springboks' 1995 World Cup win once again shows how South Africa has managed to used sport to unite better than most.



The former hooker remembers how he "felt in trouble" after soaking up the unique atmosphere of the game at Ellis Park.



Typical of New Zealand's on-field excellence, Fitzpatrick nonetheless pointed out that he and his charges still missed a great opportunity to clinch a world title.



While the All Blacks were gutted to lose the 1995 World Cup final, their skipper Sean Fitzpatrick insists that they continue to be consoled by the fact that they were part of something far bigger than the Springboks merely lifting the Webb Ellis trophy.

"It was a great occasion. Francois Pienaar and I were in Tokyo last year for the World Cup and I can remember him saying that 2019's victory will be bigger than what happened in 1995," the legendary hooker told a webinar hosted by radio broadcaster John Walland on Wednesday.

"Whatever the case, we always talk about how sport unites people and South Africa has done that better than anyone else. I congratulate you."

Despite being considered favourites to clinch a second world title after their exploits in the inaugural tournament of 1987, Fitzpatrick reminisced how, after surveying a 62 000-strong Ellis Park crowd, the eerie focus of the Bok players and the sheer magic of former President Nelson Mandela in a Green and Gold jersey, the New Zealanders "felt in trouble".

"When the great man (Mandela) walked out on to the field and experiencing the energy that filled that stadium, it's something that I'll never feel again. That was a unique atmosphere," he said.

"I remember the steam coming out of my opponents' ears. I always wondered how it would've been if we our Prime Minister had walked down the tunnel wearing my jersey, whether it would've made any difference. And unfortunately, with all due respect, I don't think it would've."

Typical of the on-field excellence though that has made the All Blacks so formidable in the last decade, Fitzpatrick maintains that, despite the social context of South Africa's victory, the Kiwis wasted a great opportunity to win.

"Josh Kronfeld (New Zealand's openside flank in the final) and I actually spoke about the final (on Tuesday night). At the time we would've loved a different result," he said.

"After 80 minutes it was 9-all. (Flyhalf) Andrew Mehrtens could've won it for us in about the 78th minute. In the third minute of extra time, we go 12-9 ahead but ultimately we lost. We walked off that field absolutely devastated.

"When you get these opportunities, you either take them or you don't and we didn't succeed. But we both agreed that it was an honour to be part of that game."

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk

