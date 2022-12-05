Search for Springbok star Sbu Nkosi: Bulls chase tip-off in Mpumalanga

The search for Springbok World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi continued on Monday with the Bulls now looking for him in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

News24 can confirm that by lunch-time on Monday, he had still not been located, and that while authorities were acting on information that he had been spotted in Emalahleni, there was no such official confirmation as yet.

It is understood that Nkosi's father lives in Emalahleni and that address is one of the locations the Bulls are exploring.

Nkosi has been missing for three weeks, while the Bulls, who Nkosi plays for, on Saturday opened a missing persons case with SAPS.

"After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case," the Pretoria giants said in a statement.

Bulls coach Jake White would not take any questions on the Nkosi matter during his post-match press conference on Saturday night following his side's win over Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship, but the franchise's CEO Edgar Rathbone spoke to News24 earlier that day.

"All I can say is that we hope Sbu is at least keeping safe despite his seclusion," Rathbone said.

"We've been attempting tirelessly to make contact with him, but these efforts have been in vain to date. Everybody is really concerned."

SA Rugby, through a spokesperson, told News24 on Sunday that they were "as anxious as anyone to hear some positive news".

Nkosi (26) started the 2019 World Cup semi-final against Wales and was considered a key part of the squad that won the tournament.