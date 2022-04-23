'Selfless' Pedrie Wannenburg hailed by his first Bok coach: 'Having guys like that is key'

Pedrie Wannenburg was a natural leader willing to always put the team's needs first, says his first Springbok coach, Rudolf Straeuli.

The 41-year-old Bulls legend, tragically killed in a car accident in the USA, evolved from rookie star to embracing simply being a dependable squad player.

Straeuli believes people underestimate how important such "selfless" players are to the success of a team.

That is former Springbok head coach Rudolf Straeuli's enduring memory of the late 41-year-old Bulls legend, who tragically died in a car crash in Texas early on Saturday morning (SA time).

The current Lions CEO - who shrugged off a complicated legacy as the national team's mentor to become one of the local game's most respected administrators - handed Wannenburg his first international cap as a 21-year-old on the ill-fated end-of-year tour to Europe in 2002.

The rookie bruiser had just come off a maiden Currie Cup title with the Blue Bulls under Heyneke Meyer and was summarily pressed into service on what would turn out to be three consecutive record defeats to France (10-30), Scotland (6-21) and England (3-53).

However, the consensus was that Wannenburg was, by far, one of the few players to emerge with their reputations enhanced.

"It was actually quite easy to pick him," Straeuli told Sport24 on Saturday.

"Pedrie was such a versatile player. He'd made his mark as a loose forward, but he was so physically imposing and skilful that you could slot him in at lock too.

"That was a difficult tour to start your career at the highest level on though we were really impressed with how he handled the pressure."

Loftus to hold moment of silence The Bulls on Saturday confirmed that their United Rugby Championship meeting with Benetton at Loftus will be preceded by a moment of silence for Wannenburg. "The Bulls mourn the loss of a Loftus Versfeld legend and ex-Springbok, Pedrie Wannenburg, who sadly lost his life in a motor vehicle accident in the early hours of Saturday morning in the United States of America, where he was currently based," the franchise said in a statement. "The Vodacom continue to pray for his son, who remains in a critical condition after being rushed to hospital.



Wannenburg's international career would eventually be characterised by ups and downs as he ended with a haul of 20 caps, notably being unfortunate to miss out on World Cup selection twice in 2003 and 2007.

Yet Straeuli believes that fact actually exemplifies what a brilliant leader he was.

"I'm very happy that he achieved so many accolades with the Bulls. I believe he won something like 8 titles with them and played almost 100 consecutive matches for them. He really deserved that recognition," said the 58-year-old former Bok flanker.

"Pedrie, like many other loose forwards, played in an era where there were so many excellent flankers competing for positions. What I appreciated about him is that he was always willing to be a team-man.

"He always put the needs of his team's first. I don't think people always appreciate how important players like that are. The Springboks needed a squad player like him and he embraced it. He was a natural leader.

"I think that gave him purpose and it inspired his team-mates too."

That shouldn't detract from the fact that Wannenburg was a fine player in his own right.

"He came from a rugby-playing family. His younger brother, Callie, also played professionally. Pedrie destined for a good career," said Straeuli.

"Going into some coaching after retirement also showed that he continued to love the game. It's such a terrible thing that happened. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."



