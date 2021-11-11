Settled at the highest level, Ox now wants to build on Beast's Springbok legacy

Now a regular in the Springbok jersey, Ox Nche is ready to start building on the legendary Beast Mtawarira's legacy in the green and gold.

The 25-year-old's increasingly prominent performances certainly suggest he's capable of doing that.

Nche isn't thinking about Scotland's pronounced South African influence on Saturday, noting that the battle of the packs is 8 Boks against 8 Scots.

Ox Nche has found his feet at international level.

It has, most obviously, been evident in his most recent performances, where he carried with power and vigour against the All Blacks and then went back to basics last week against Wales in fronting a dominant scrum and tackling with fierce intent.

But the 25-year-old Sharks loosehead is also becoming ever more engaging on public forums and humbly confident that he now is in a position to build on the legacy left by the legendary Beast Mtawarira.

First though, Nche simply had to add to a solitary cap won against selfsame Wales in Washington back in 2018.

"It’s a massive honour for me, I must say. If you look at a guy like Beast who was playing before me and look at where he left the jersey," he said ahead of the Boks' meeting with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"He made sure that whoever comes afterwards has very big shoes to fill."

The signs on that front are encouraging.

"For me, it's also a challenge because I have to make sure in my journey and with the opportunities that I get that I leave it in a much better place as well," said Nche.

"Whatever I do, wherever I play, how I play should be to leave the jersey in a better place. That’s really important and I need to make the most of every opportunity."

Nche is acutely aware of the marker laid down by a Scottish scrum that impressed in last week's victory over the Wallabies, incidentally coached by a former national assistant coach in Pieter de Villiers, a man who influenced him at junior level.

"It will be a different kind of battle," he said.

"Scotland's scrum coach is Pieter. I worked with him in my Under-20 year and with SA Schools. I know that he is a pretty good coach.

"You can see it from how well they did against Australia. We are definitely expecting a challenge. They do have pride in their set piece and mauling and have gotten a lot of reward from that. But we are all doing our prep and will man up to the challenge."

Nche also reiterated the Bok party line that the hosts' group of ex-South Africans - which features former Bulls and Stormers looseheads in Pierre Schoeman and Oli Kebble respectively - won't translate into any extra motivation or downright parochialism.

"I wouldn’t say it's giving us any extra motivation. We definitely have a plan against their pack. It isn't against one individual, rather the entire pack. We as South Africans have pride in our physicality. We have eight South Africans in our pack and we are against eight Scottish guys."We don’t see it as seven Scottish guys and Pierre. We just see it as eight Scottish guys and eight South Africans. We just want to exert what we have and our plan on to them."

Kick-off is at 15:00 (SA time).