Siya Kolisi confirms autobiography 'Rise' will be released in September

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed that his autobiography, entitled 'Rise', will be released in September.

The announcement was made on Kolisi's social media pages on Tuesday afternoon.

In May 2018, Siya Kolisi was appointed captain of the Springboks, the first black Test captain in the team's 128-year history.

His appointment was recognised worldwide as a pivotal moment in South African history. The following year he made history once more when he led his team to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, beating England in the final to become the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side.

"There are many parts of my story that haven't been told and I feel it's the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity," Kolisi said in a statement released by NB Publishers, who will be distributing the book in South Africa.

"It was important to me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group.

"I am also a firm believer in lifting as you rise, I want my story to impact as many South Africans as possible and will be donating a portion of the proceeds towards community development across the country."

Written with Boris Starling, the book will be published this year after the Lions Tour to South Africa.