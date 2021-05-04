Springboks

1h ago

add bookmark

Siya Kolisi confirms autobiography 'Rise' will be released in September

Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at 2019 Rugby World Cup (AFP)
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at 2019 Rugby World Cup (AFP)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed that his autobiography, entitled 'Rise', will be released in September.

The announcement was made on Kolisi's social media pages on Tuesday afternoon. 

In May 2018, Siya Kolisi was appointed captain of the Springboks, the first black Test captain in the team's 128-year history.

His appointment was recognised worldwide as a pivotal moment in South African history. The following year he made history once more when he led his team to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, beating England in the final to become the first black captain of a World Cup-winning side. 

"There are many parts of my story that haven't been told and I feel it's the perfect time to share these with the hope of inspiring and motivating anyone who has ever faced adversity," Kolisi said in a statement released by NB Publishers, who will be distributing the book in South Africa.

"It was important to me that my story was told from my own account and with the right publishing group.

"I am also a firm believer in lifting as you rise, I want my story to impact as many South Africans as possible and will be donating a portion of the proceeds towards community development across the country."

Written with Boris Starling, the book will be published this year after the Lions Tour to South Africa.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
springbokssiya kolisirugby
loading... Live
TTM FC 0
Kaizer Chiefs 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
40% - 13788 votes
Cricket
13% - 4283 votes
Football
19% - 6374 votes
Athletics
3% - 881 votes
Boxing
1% - 332 votes
Cycling
2% - 793 votes
Golf
5% - 1724 votes
Motorsport
9% - 2914 votes
Tennis
4% - 1196 votes
Water sports
1% - 313 votes
American sports
1% - 426 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 1141 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo